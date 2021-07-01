Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and Toledo this weekend

This weekend is America's birthday and there is no better place to celebrate than right here when you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend is the first weekend in July! We are beginning the second half of 2021 and celebrating the Fourth! Keep reading for some ideas how to Go 419 this holiday weekend.

THURSDAY

Extended Hike Hours at Toledo Metroparks | Various Locations | 5-10:30 p.m.

Hikers, you won't have to turn in early on Thursday, Toledo Metroparks are hosting extended hours for later hikes. You'll be able to bike or hike the trails in one of the many Metroparks in the 419.

For a list of the parks participating and hours, check it out here.

FRIDAY

Adrian's First Friday "Americana" | Downtown Adrian | 5 p.m.

It's the first Friday of the month, so we all know what that means - a First Friday celebration in Adrian and this month's theme is Americana. Celebrate our nation's birthday shopping, dining, and enjoying local. Starting at 5 you can see the Adrian Cruise In car show, take advantage of shopping and dinner specials, rock out to some live, local music, and check out the works from local artists.

First Friday Red Bird Art Walk | Red Bird Art District Sylvania | 5 p.m.

First Friday in Sylvania is giving you that fun Friday night you have been waiting all week for. Pickleball in the street is back! There will also be live music blasting, great food including the Deet's BBQ food truck, DORA in the streets, and lots of great art. You can feast your eyes on several new exhibits and even a pop-up art gallery. Make sure to check out the all the local shops, as they have a bunch of different specials to enjoy.

Fireworks in Growler Park | Downtown Toledo | 6-11 p.m.

Downtown fireworks are back this year, so you can celebrate the fourth a little bit early on Friday night. You are welcome to enjoy the show on the lawn of Maumee Bay Brewing Co. and enjoy all the festivities. There will be live music, food, and of course beer.

This is totally FREE to attend, make sure to bring your blankets for the night, and Luckily this is in the DORA district so you can around Ottawa St and the warehouse district.

Sunset Lavender Yoga | Lucky Road Lavender Farm | 7:30-9 p.m.

Calling all yogis, if you love stretching it all out in nature, then this one hour yoga session being held among the lavender fields at Lucky Road Lavender Farm is just what you need.

All skill levels are welcome and you can just drop in, they accept cash and Venmo.

SATURDAY

July 3rd Open to Celebrate | Sylvania | 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Fourth is this weekend, but why not head down to Sylvania and celebrate a day early! The fireworks will begin after dark, but all the fun begins at 7, so come out and join in all the patriotic fun.

Standup Paddleboard Yoga | Wiregrass Metropark | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

If you love yoga, enjoy the water, and want to try something new, then this Standup Paddleboard Yoga at Wiregrass Metropark is something to check out this weekend. This workshop is a unique take on traditional yoga and gets you close to nature.

You will want to dress to get wet, bring sunscreen, water, a towel, and a change of clothes fro after class. The workshop is $15 and you can register here.

Woodville Grand Parade | Woodville | NOON

Woodville's annual Fourth of July Parade is back again this year, so celebrate America's birthday in one of America's great small towns. Come see some great floats, marching bands, and more!

If you'd like to learn more or sign your organization up to participate, check out their website here.

Car Show | Downtown Fremont | 5 p.m.

Summer is car show season and if you love these, then head to downtown Fremont on Saturday. This is the 2nd of 3 that are being hosted in Fremont and this is your chance to view some cool cars and even enter yours in if you'd like. If you enter your car, they have dash plaques for the first 150 participants and they are planning to have at least 100 goodie bags available. Call or text 567-342-4758 or email marketing@downtownfremontohio.org to do so.





SUNDAY

Independence Day Concert | Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum | 2-3:30 p.m.

You can spend this Independence Day close to American history in Fremont. At the Rutherford B. Hayes Center, they are hosting their annual Independence Day concert and this year is featuring the Toledo Concert Band, and while they're playing Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” Civil War re-enactors will fire cannons in sync with the music.

Admission is FREE and you will want make sure to bring your own chairs or blankets for seating, and food trucks will be there too.

Glaze 'Em Grand Opening | Glaze 'Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes | 3-9 p.m.