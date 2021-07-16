Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This weekend you can get outdoors and enjoy all the fun summer has to offer when you Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can experience everything you love about summer, from the Lucas County Fair to a summer beach party in downtown Tecumseh, plus some fun for your furry best friend when you Go 419.

FRIDAY

2021 Lucas County Fair | Maumee | All Weekend

The Lucas County Fair has been going on all week and this weekend is your last chance to check it out for the season! Everything you love about the county fair will be there, from the food to animals, rides to games - you don't want to miss out on the final days left for the year.

You can learn more on their website, right here.

Summer Beach Party | Downtown Tecumseh | 10 a.m.

It's summertime and if you haven't been able to make it to the beach, let the beach come to you in downtown Tecumseh. Friday night is the summer beach party and you can come out and enjoy all the summer fun. Starting Friday and going until Saturday you can join in on all the activities going on downtown including a cornhole tournament, a sidewalk chalk contest, shoppers raffle, pet parade, Tecumseh Fire Department's pancake breakfast, merchant specials, kids activity area and more.

There will be 25 TONS of sand in downtown that will be used to make five sand sculptures.

Try it! Archery | Glass City Metropark | 5:30 p.m.

You can get your weekend started in the heart of downtown trying something new. It's your chance to try out archery at the Glass City Metropark. You can take your first shot at it or even hone your existing archery skills with this workshop.

All equipment will be provided and you will be guided by Metropark staff. Don't forget to wear closed-toe shoes.

The workshop is $4 and you can get registered over here.

Pedaling Paddy's Parking Lot Party & Glow Roll | Wersell's Bike Shop | 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Light up your Friday night with this parking lot party and glow roll. The Toledo Irish American Club is teaming up with Wersell's Bike Shop for the event, which is at 5:30 p.m., and they will have beer on hand for sale, plus We Be Ribs food truck. The Toledo Firefighters Pipes and Drums will perform before the glow roll ride kicks off at 7:45 p.m.

For those taking part in the glow roll, it will be about a 12-mile ride and take an hour and a half to complete, but hey, if you just want to come hang out, you are welcome to do that too!

Kool & the Gang Concert | Promenade Park | 6:15 p.m.

The Promenade summer concert series is back after a year off due to COVID and Toledo is happy about that. You can spend this Friday night downtown jamming to Kool and the Gang and experience some other great activities they will have while you're there, including grabbing some food at different food trucks.

Get your tickets here.

SATURDAY

Farmers Market and Upcycle Event | Downtown Fremont | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

This weekend you can head out to downtown Fremont for this farmers market and recycling event. Come browse various vendors and shop locally-grown produce. While you're there you can participate in a scavenger hunt and learn more about upcycling, repurposing, and reusing.

Dogs Days of Summer | Thayer Chevrolet | 11 a.m.

We're in the dog days of summer so why not celebrate our four-legged friends this weekend? Bring your buddy or best gal out to Thayer Chevrolet in Bowling Green for a day of spoiling with treats toys, and other fun stuff including dog-friendly art. You will also receive coupons and discounts for local per-friendly spots and free hot dog lunches for the humans.

Celebrate Dundee Down by the River | Dundee | 1 p.m.

Celebrate Dundee this Saturday down by the river. Come out and enjoy a full day packed with different activities. They will have live entertainment from Viva Dance Company, various games including a corn hole tournament, food trucks, bands, and more. The night will be ending with a fireworks shows.

This event is totally FREE.

Sommerfest and Schutzen' | Oak Shade Grove | 2-10 p.m.

Saturday, come out to Oak Shade Grove for the Bavarian Sports Club Sommerfest Picnic for a day of great food and activities. Get yourself a taste of some amazing German food, beer, and entertainment. They are announcing a scholarship winner and will have multiple raffles you can enter.

They have so many fun things in store, admission is FREE and all proceeds will benefit The Bavarian Sports Club of Toledo.

Family Movie Night | Promenade Park | 5 p.m.

Saturday night, bring the kids downtown for movie night at Promenade Park. This week's movie is the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast" and will be shown on the big screen in the park.

Before the showing, there are a bunch of fun activities, one of them being able to meet and greet with some characters from Laurel’s Princess Party. The kids can also play in the splash pad, get a balloon character from Masquerades by Michelle, and get some grub at a food truck.

The movie starts at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Audubon Islands Stand-up Paddleboard Eco-Tour | Orleans Park | 3-5:30 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, get out and explore nature in a unique way. Head out to Orleans Park in Perrysburg and try paddleboarding all around the Audubon Islands. Paddle through the Maumee and check out all the local wildlife as you do.

All gear and paddleboards will be provided. Make sure to dress to get wet, wear old tennis shoes and avoid flip-flops, wear sunscreen, and bring a change of clothes and towel.