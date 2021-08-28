Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Are you ready for some good brews and to let the good times roll? Then you don't need to venture too far to find something fun to do when you Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether you need a mindful moment in nature or want to party like its 1999, you can GO and do that, when you Go 419.

THURSDAY

Let the Good Times Roll Toledo | Griffin Hines Farm | 3 p.m. (also Sunday at 5 p.m.)

This weekend at Griffin Hines Farm you can let the good times roll! Motorcycle enthusiasts, this event is for you, with motorcycle shows, motorcycle games and dirt drag shows.

During all the motorcycle-themed activities, enjoy some good food and live music and visit cool vendors. You can camp, drink, and partake in daily raffles.

Tickets start at $30 and you can get yours here.

Third Eye Blind Concert | Promenade Park | 6:15 p.m.

Take it back to the '90s in Promenade Park to kick off your weekend with a Third Eye Blind concert. Part of the Promedica Summer Concert series, the next show is a '90s favorite, so if you're curious how's it gonna be, then shake up your semi-charmed kinda life with this show.

Tickets start $20 and you can get yours here.

Movement Meditation Amongst Alpacas | Sunny Meade Alpacas | 6:30 p.m.

If you're in need of some stress relief and relaxation, then a meditation practice among the healing energy of animals could be just what you need. Calm your mind after a busy week with this meditation filled with stretches and breathing exercises, all while connecting with nature and seeing the alpacas grazing the pasture.

No registration is required and the meditation is $20. Make sure to bring a yoga mat or towel and some water.

FRIDAY

The 55th German American Festival | Oak Shade Grove | All Weekend

Celebrate all things German at Oak Shade Grove, where the 55th German American Festival is being celebrated all weekend long. Come out Friday, Saturday or Sunday for some delicious German food, imported beer and authentic music. You and your family and friends can participate in some fun activities and contests.

This is Toledo’s oldest, largest and many say greatest ethnic festival and YOU can experience it this weekend. Learn more about GAF and get tickets here.

SATURDAY

First Lady Lucy Hayes' Birthday Party | Hayes Museum | 9 a.m.

She was first lady more than 100 years ago but the birthday celebrations aren't stopping! Celebrate First Lady Lucy Hayes’ birthday with a bunch of amazing activities planned at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums. These activities include special tours, a flower arranging class, a scavenger hunt and so much more.

The party starts at 9 a.m. and will last all day, check out their full schedule so you can plan your visit right here.

Book Fair and Pottery | 577 Foundation | 9 a.m.

Are you looking for your next great read? Head to the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg at its book center. Come check out a great variety of books in various genres. You can also take home an "Adopt-a-Pot" ceramic piece.

Bugfest | Toledo Zoo | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Some hate these creepy creatures and some love 'em. But, whatever your feelings are about bugs, you can bring your kids out to explore their curiosities about them! Bugfest is a day devoted to all creatures that creep, crawl, flutter and fly at the Toledo Zoo. You and your kids can learn why insects are important and about the zoo's monarch butterfly conservation projects, and so much more.

Activities include games, insect meet and greets and a butterfly release. Learn more at the Toledo Zoo's website.

Monster Jam | Huntington Center | 1 p.m.

They're back! The big monster trucks are back at the Huntington Center on Saturday and at 1 p.m. you can see this action-packed show and intense rivalries battling it all out! Legends Grave Digger and Monster Energy will push their limits for your viewing pleasure!

Tickets begin at $20 and you can get yours here.

Craft Beer and Cocktails | Hayes Museum | 5-8 p.m.

Saturday night you can enjoy some brews and relax in Fremont. At the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museum, you can sample a mix of specialty cocktails and different craft beers on the museum's grounds, all while grooving to some live music.

There will be 10 brews to try out and music is provided by the Michael Czeczele Jazz Trio. Food Truck Kitchen 212 will be on site so you can even have your dinner.

Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members, and you can get yours here.

Water Lantern Festival | Maumee Bay State Park | 5-10 p.m.

Light up your Saturday night at Maumee Bay State Park. Beginning at 5, when the sun is starting to go down, the festivities start and you can get your own lantern and adorn it with letters of love, hope and dreams. There will be plenty of fun activities and once it's dark enough, the lanterns will get lit and sent off.

Learn more here. `

Under the Maumee Moon 5K | Side Cut Metropark | 9:30 p.m.

Runners, you can finally sleep in and get your run on by moonlight. Saturday night, instead of going out, you can run the Under the Maumee Moon 5K at Side Cut Metropark.

Run or hike this 5K course by the light of the moon. Glow sticks line the route marking your safe passage through the nighttime woods. Make sure to bring a flashlight and anything that glows.

This is just a fun run, with no timing or scoring. It's $5 to register and you can do that here.