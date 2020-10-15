Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

If you've been itching to get a little creative, taste something nice, or get a different view at one of our Metroparks, then it's time to GO 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend in the 419 is sure to spark your creativity, please your taste buds, and help you create some amazing fall memories. Now is a great time to Go 419.

THURSDAY

Wildwood Manor House Grounds Tour | Wildwood Metropark | 11 a.m.

We love seeing the Manor House around Christmas time, but its surrounding is also incredibly beautiful and you can come out and tour the amazing grounds. Beginning Thursday, with dates running until the end of the month, you can get a chance to get a peek into what life outside the Manor House was like for the Stranahans.

It is important to note that this tour will include uneven terrain and stairs. Remember to dress for the weather and wear your masks. This event is FREE, but you do need to register and you can do that here.

FRIDAY

An Afternoon of Harp Music | Virtual | 1-2 p.m.

Friday afternoon your home could be echoing the sounds of the harp, played by Rebecca Swett. Enjoy a variety of light classical and popular selections, which will include Debussy, Puccini, Vivaldi, Gershwin, Rogers and Hammerstein and Broadway show tunes.There is sure to be something everyone can appreciate.

Here is the Zoom link and the music starts at 1 p.m.

Pressed Flower Note Cards | Gathered Creations | 6-8 p.m.

Would you like to spend your Friday evening getting a little creative? Maybe try something a little different too? In this workshop, you can create your own elegant notecards with different flowers and leaves. You will learn how to properly press and preserve the flowers and then make your lovely cards.

It's $18 for the workshop, ages 12 and up. Call 734-347-0242 to reserve your spot.

SATURDAY

Fall Fest Chicken BBQ | Sandusky County Fairgrounds| 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

If you're looking for something tasty for your lunch Saturday, then how about BBQ chicken? The Sandusky County Agricultural Society will be at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds serving up chicken dinners!

The dinners are $10 and include a half chicken, two sides, and a roll. This will be drive-thru only and you can access it from North Street at the main gate and pick up is at the Flower Building.They are only making 600 meals, so come early! Once they're gone, they're gone!

Cider Making Weekend | Erie Orchards | 9 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday

You can get your hands on a classic fall drink this weekend and have a little fun while you're at it. Erie Orchards will be making delicious, homemade cider and you and the whole family can enjoy hayrides, pony rides, some tasty baked goods, a corn maze, you-pick fruit and flowers, and an animal center. Every quintessential autumn treat is here, waiting for you this weekend.

Majestic Harvest Tasting Tour | Majestic Oak Winery | 12-4 p.m.

Trade in your PSL for some yummy seasonal wine and tour around the vineyard. Majestic Oak Winery is hosting their harvest tasting tour and is sure to be as entertaining as it will be delicious. After the vineyard tour, you will get a chance to taste their exclusive seasonal cranberry wine and receive a yummy snack box from Social Rind Co.

Tickets are $40 per person or $80 per couple. When you purchase your tickets, you will need to select a time slot, to help ensure social distancing. You can get yours here.

Farm to Table Weekend | Orchard Bar & Table | 12 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest season this weekend at Orchard Bar & Table. The farm to table weekend will be a fun celebration, full of food, wines and seasonal beers, and a variety of local music. These event will be held outside and in outdoor tents. You can come out Saturday or Sunday (or both) and is only $10. You'll need to be 21 or older, wear your mask, and maintain social distancing.

Pet Costume Benefit Contest | Fleitz Pumpkin Farm | 1-3 p.m.

Your pup doesn't want left out of all the Halloween fun, and Fleitz Pumpkin Farm agrees! They are helping out the Friends of Lucas County Dogs by hosting a dog costume contest, all to benefit their Rays of Hope Campaign. Bring your doggo out, dressed in their best costume. It's only $10 to enter that good boy or girl into the contest and it starts at 1 p.m.

Sylvania Nite Lite Farmers Market | Sylvania | 4-9 p.m.

Light up the night with a unique take on the classic farmers market. This Saturday in Sylvania you can walk the market all illuminated by twinkling lights. The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce came up with this as a safe way to celebrate fall.

Bring out the whole family for some trick or treating, food trucks, various vendors, live music, and a pumpkin patch. The farmers market begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 9. An hour before, 3-4 p.m., will be a shopping hour for at-risk shoppers, making for a even safer experience.

Pumpkin Succulent Class | Rose Leaf Flowers | 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

If you love succulents and fall, you can mix these two this weekend in a pumpkin succulent class at Rose Leaf Flowers. The succulents and pumpkins will be fresh and you will get to create your own unique piece of seasonal home decor.

Class size will be limited, as they will be practicing social distancing and all sanitary guidelines. The class is $30 and you reserve your spot by calling 419-455-1900 or emailing them at roseleafflowers@gmail.com.

SUNDAY

Community Pumpkin Carving Workshop | Sam Beauford Woodworking Institute | 3-6 p.m.

Does your pumpkin carving never turn out quite like you planned? Turn your Pinterest fails into works of art at this pumpkin carving workshop in Adrian. From 3-6 p.m., you can drop by this FREE event and learn some tips and tricks to make your carved pumpkins looks spooktacular this year!