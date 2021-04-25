Go 419: The top things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Plant lavender and score a free U-Pick pass, play some virtual trivia and treat your ears to sounds of Toledo Symphony and a Crystal Bowersox concert, plus more!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tell me you're from the 419 without telling me you're from the 419... well, we just experienced all 4 seasons in 1 week. Whatever the weather, there's still plenty of amazing places to GO in the 419.

FRIDAY

Virtual Online Trivia | Virtual | 7 - 9 p.m.

Test your trivia knowledge and not even leave home for this fun, virtual trivia night, hosted by Masterworks Chorale. If you think you have waht it takes, join in on all the fun and maybe win some prizes!

You can join in over on their website:

SATURDAY

Ghost Town's Arts, Crafts, and Antique Show | Ghost Town Findlay | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If you love unique items hand-crafted by local vendors, then Ghost Town Findlay is where you'll want to find yourself this Saturday. From 9-5, come check out this Arts, Crafts, and Antique Show for a variety of great stuff to browse.

Vendors from all over Ohio will be there, plus plenty of fun activities for the kids, too. One of the best parts is walking through the "ghost town" and seeing the old buildings. They also will be featuring a chili cook-off that's $2 per ticket.

10th Annual Business and Health Expo | St. Clements | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday is the 10th Annual Business and Health Expo, so this is the perfect opportunity if you are in Toledo and looking to shop around, this expo will be perfect as they are showcasing plenty of local vendors with items such as crafts, jewelry, candles, and more. Admission is FREE.

Lavender Planting Day and Workshop | Luckey Road Lavender Farm | 10 a.m.

Who doesn't love lavender? This beautiful and fragrant flower is a favorite among many and its easy to see why.

On Saturday, you can learn everything about planting and growing lavender for yourself at Luckey Road Lavender Farm, 19587 Luckey Road, Pemberville. In this workshop you will learn all the vital tips and tricks, as they get the season started at the farm.

This is completely FREE and since you're technically helping out in this workshop, they're giving you one U-Pick pass for this year. All ages are welcome, no prior experienced needed, and no need to register.

Make sure to bring sunscreen, bug spray, your favorite drink, gloves, and kneepads.

Independent Bookstore Day | Gathering Volumes | 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Books lovers know the power and importance of book stores, especially local bookstores. Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day and you can celebrate and honor a local 419 bookstore! All the fun is taking place at Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg with live art demonstrations, local children's book author signings, and exclusive merchandise. Don't miss out on your chance to support a local 419 business.

Towpath Trek: Redbuds in Bloom | Farnsworth Metropark | noon-1 p.m.

If you're looking to hit the trails this weekend and check out some amazing trees and flowers in bloom, Farnsworth Metropark is where you will want to Go 419 this weekend. On this guided walk you will be looking for different Redbud Trees and spring wildflowers.

You will meet up and end your journey at the boat launch area.

This is FREE but you will need to register:

SUNDAY

Mercy Health Glass City Marathon | 6:30 a.m. start

Get your blood pumping early Sunday morning by watching runners participate in the Mercy Health Glass City Marathon. Runners will be racing around Ottawa Hills, Sylvania, and Wildwood Metropark. This course features only small elevation changes and all the roads will be paved, and is sure to be a great experience.

The race begins and ends at the Glass Bowl Stadium. Get out and cheer on the hundreds of runners - including WTOL 11's own John Burchfield!

Learn more on the GCM website: https://glasscitymarathon.org/

Indoor Carnival | Duke Farm | 2-5 p.m.

There's always something fun all year round at Duke Farm and Saturday will be no exception as they are hosting an indoor carnival. You can expect a day full of fun jam-packed with fair food, a petting zoo, games and activities and rides.

Tickets start at $12 for general admission and you can snag yours on their website:

Moving Soliloquies | Virtual | 7-9 p.m.

Sunday evening you can experience the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Ballet's unique spin on Shakespeare's speech "All the world's a stage." The show will be performed live at the TMA's Peristyle Theater and livestreamed for health and safety concerns.

Tickets are $19.99 and you can get yours at the Toledo Symphony's website:

Crystal Bowersox Sings Her Heroes | Virtual | 8 p.m.

We love our local girl and Sunday you can hear her sing all the songs that has inspired her, all LIVE and virtual.