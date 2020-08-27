Go 419: the Top 11 things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

It's the last weekend in August - Make it memorable and Go 419 with yoga, art crawls, history events and more, all outdoors and socially safe!

TOLEDO, Ohio — As we end another month, let's make sure to take the last opportunities to make August memories as we Go 419. Keep reading to find where you can make your next memory.

THURSDAY

Yoga in the Vineyard | Majestic Oak Winery | 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday evening, spice up your yoga practice and connect outdoors. You can spend Friday junior doing some yoga in the vineyard at Majestic Oak Winery in Grand Rapids.

Social distancing will be in place, so you can enjoy while staying safe. If you'd like to sign up, you can do that right here.

FRIDAY

Over the Edge for Victory | Downtown Toledo | 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You may have seen our Melissa Andrews or Dan Cummins rappel down 16 stories and today, it could be you! All day Friday people will be rappelling off the The Plaza on Madison Ave in a fundraising effort for the Victory Center, which is a non-profit providing complimentary services for cancer patients.

It may be too late to sign up to rappel if you haven't already, but there is plenty of ways to show your support this year. You can donate to one of the reppellers , and all of the money is going to help keep all of the wonderful services they provide to those who have cancer and their families completely FREE. Check out their website here. You can also stop out and watch, who knows, maybe next year it'll be you going over the edge!

Outdoor Art Crawl | Toledo Museum of Art | 10:15 - 11:15 a.m.

Introduce your baby to art and stimulate their minds at the Toledo Museum of Art. Watch as your child reacts to the sculptures and then take them to the outdoor studio to get creative, and maybe a little messy with baby-friendly art supplies.

For the art crawl, make sure to bring clothes that can be stained and a blanket to sit on. You will also need to register for this event, and tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. You can register here.

They are asking that only 2 people at the most accompany your child for the art crawl.

Cul-de-Sac Closing Reception | Gathered Glassblowing Studio | 5 - 8 p.m.

If you haven't gotten a chance to see Cul-de-Sac exhibition at Gathered Glassblowing Studio, this weekend will be your last opportunity to do so. This exhibition is a traveling portfolio work from Ohio-based printmakers with topics that show the dynamics of their communities.

Friday night you can come see this unique show and tour before its gone. You will need to make reservations for this event, as they are maintaining social distancing practices and only 6 people will be permitted per time slot.

Tickets are $25 each and tickets will come with a handmade drinking glass that was inspired by the exposed brick walls of their new gallery.

Make your reservations now on their website.

SATURDAY

Pumpkin Release Party | The Baker's Cafe | 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This is the last weekend in August and we are entering pumpkin-flavored everything season. If you are eager to get your first taste of fall, then head on over to the Baker's Cafe in Findlay. Saturday is all about satisfying your pumpkin cravings you've waited all year for.

They're going to have live music, giveaways, and specials offers to make the day extra special. They'll be serving up pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin bars, and more! Stop in and make your sweet tooth happy.

Life in Early Ohio | Fort Meigs | 9:30 a.m.

Your car will feel like a time machine as you head to Fort Meigs this weekend to see a little peak at life in early Ohio. Life in 1813 included things like blacksmithing, tinsmithing, leatherworking, and candle-making. This Saturday and Sunday you can check all that out and experience all those skills that may be a lost art in modern times, but vital back then. You can even try some of them out yourself.

Admissions prices are as follows: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students, and FREE for members and children under 5.

Tecumseh Farmers Market | Tecumseh | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can start your weekend off with some fresh produce by stopping out to the farmers market in Tecumseh. This is taking place on Evans Street and there is free parking is on Logan and Evans.

Starting at 9 a.m. you can come get some fresh produce, local eggs, and yummy cakes and pies, plus a lot more.

Independent Bookstore Day | Gathering Volumes | 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Book lovers, listen up, today is a day you are sure to appreciate. Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day and you can celebrate at Gathering Volumes, a local independent bookstore, either in-person and social distancing or online.

There will be online trivia, free gifts with online and in-store purchases, and an online scavenger hunt. They will also host an outdoor art and poetry event.

Retro German Festival Food Take-out | Bavarian Sports Club | 3 - 7 p.m.

Saturday night get your grub on with all your German favorites to go! The Bavarian Sports club is hosting a German Festival Food take-out, so if you're in the mood for some brats or German potato salad, then you will want to check it out.

It will be a good idea to pre-order so you make sure you get all your favorites, and you can do that right here.

Craft Beer, Cocktails, and Creatures | Hayes Museum | 5 - 8 p.m.

Learn a little local history with your cocktail or craft beer at the Hayes Museum Saturday night. They are hosting this event for the second year and this time around will include their current exhibition, Ohio: An Unnatural History. You will sample different local craft brews and themed cocktails, enjoy live music on the lawn of the Hayes Home, and get to learn about some Ohio folklore.

You will need to bring your mask to wear when you're not in the designated drinking area, and they will have sanitation stations set up for your safety.

Tickets purchased in advance are $25 for members and $30 for non-members, the day of prices are $30 for members and $35 for non-members. They also have tickets available for those who will not be drinking alcohol and those will only be $10. You can get your tickets on their website.

SUNDAY

Deet's, Beats, & Sweets | Toledo Spirits Company | 2 - 10 p.m.

Summer may be coming to close, so come celebrate what has been a strange season, to say the least. This will be a Sunday full of fun and an epic end of Summer party, filled with great food, cocktails, and tunes!

Deet's BBQ and Gorilla Gurt frozen yogurt will be there serving up some yummy food from 4 - 8 p.m. and in addition to the current Summer cocktail menu, they will also have spiked lemonade and $5 tasting flights to enjoy. Marc Folk will be spinning records as well.