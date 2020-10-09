Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

Whether you're ready for all the Fall things, or still holding on to the last bit of Summer, you can get out and enjoy both while you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend will be perfect to get out and enjoy the change of seasons, from fall shopping to corn mazes, pumpkin picking or hayrides, you can take your pick of how you will Go 419.

FRIDAY

Fall Open House at The Shoppes at Carson Block | Downtown Grand Rapids | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We may have missed out on the apple butter festival this year, but you can still get this delicious treat and more this week at the Fall Open House in Grand Rapids. All weekend long you can shop downtown and enjoy all the finest in fall accents and fall tastes. In addition to that famous apple butter, you can also pick up some other kinds such as pumpkin butter, peach butter and more.

Please plan for physical distancing, wearing your mask, and they will have hand sanitizer for safety.

Taste of Greece | Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Catherdral | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

If you're craving some Greek food, then we know where to pick up dinner this weekend. Like many other events canceled or modified due to COVID, the usual Greek Fest we look forward to every year in downtown Toledo is canceled. Lucky for us though, they will be offering up some incredible dinners in this drive-thru event!

This will be held on the same grounds as the festival in previous years, right on Cherry and Summit. They are serving 2 different meals that include lamb or chicken, their incredible Greek pastries, and more! Just drive up and place your order! This is all first-come, first-serve with no pre-orders, so don't miss out. This will be Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Opening Day and Honoring our Heroes Weekend | Kackleberry Farm | 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Come celebrate the opening of Kackleberry Farm's 16th season this Saturday! You can have some fun doing all your favorite fall activities including pumpkin picking, getting lost in their corn mazes, and enjoy one of their famous apple cider slushes.

Kackleberry is also honoring American heroes on their opening weekend by offering FREE admission for those with a valid military ID or first responder ID, plus up to three family members with them.

If you want to join in all the fun, get your tickets now! You can do that on their website.





SATURDAY

Kreative Kraft Extravaganza | Living Stone Fellowship | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Craft lovers, Saturday is for you! Over in Findlay you can visit Kreative Kraft Extravaganza and browse 35 different vendors homemade items. Admission to this is FREE and the first 50 through the doors will get a swag bag with items from some of the vendors! There will also be hourly giveaways, coupons, and snacks.

This will be in Findlay at Living Stone Fellowship from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Treasure Island Day | Kelleys Island | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can treasure your Saturday on Kelleys Island with Treasure Island Day. The Kelleys Island Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this event that features sales hosted by the local community and businesses If you want to find your own treasure, then stop by the Chamber of Commerce office at 9 a.m. to pick up the Treasure Island Day map and find yours!

Apple Weekend | Erie Orchard | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

We may be entering what's considered pumpkin spice season, but maybe apple is your fall flavor of choice. If so, you can head over to Erie Orchard in Michigan and enjoy all things apple. There will be some sweet treats including donuts and fresh cider. You can also enjoy hayrides and pony rides, and of course apple picking. There is no limit to the fall fun waiting for you!

Outdoor Opera | Toledo Farmers Market | 10 a.m.

The Toledo Opera has announced new pop-up live performances in various locations all over the Toledo community, all taking place outdoors. This series is featuring the 2020-2021 resident artists.

These outdoor performances will be free and open to the public, face-covering required and social distancing must be maintained and they are all subject to weather cancellations.

The first performance will be this Saturday at 10 a.m. over at the Toledo Farmers Market.

Monarch Butterfly Tagging | Put-in-Bay | 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Seasons are changing and nothing quite illustrates change like a caterpillar turning into a butterfly. You can see the tail-end of this phenomenon on Put-in-Bay this weekend at the South Bass Lighthouse as these butterflies spread their wings and fly south after tagging.

You can even "adopt" a Monarch for a $10 donation, which will also come with a certificate and the tag number of your butterfly to track its migration if recaptured.

If you'd like to adopt a butterfly, call Renee at 646-678-1262 or email leinwc@gmail.com.

Kids Day at Hayes - Squirrels of Spiegel Grove | Hayes Museum | 1 - 2:30 p.m.

Today is for the kids at the Hayes Memorial in Fremont and they can have some fun and learn about those squirrels that are notorious on the grounds. Hayes partnered up with Birchard Public Library for a story walk, scavenger hunt and craft related to those sassy squirrels of Spiegel Grove.

Your kids will get to hear the book “Those Darn Squirrels” while walking through Spiegel Grove. The story walk and scavenger hunt will be outside, and the craft activity will take place in the auditorium of the museum/library building.

Register your kids or grandkids for $3 for members and $5 for non-members, and you can go for free with your kids!

You can get your tickets over here.

The Fall Market | Sylvania | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This weekend, shop local in Sylvania at the Fall Market, set up at Peace Farm. This outdoor market will feature handmade items, kids boutique clothing, adult boutique clothing, home decor, and more.

You can check this out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 - 6 p.m. Happy shopping!





SUNDAY

Taste and Tour | Toledo Botanical Garden | 1 - 2:30 p.m.

If you're looking to get outside Sunday, you can head over to Toledo Botanical Garden for a fun and unique MetroPark experience. You will get a tour of the new Doneghy Inclusive Garden. You'll then get to pick some vegetables and make your own homemade salsa.

This new garden is heirloom garden that also offers wheelchair-accessible garden beds as well as plantings with olfactory and sensory components. For this tasty tour, MetroParks will be providing mason jars for the salsa and you will need to bring a knife and cutting board.

You will need to wear your mask and maintain social distancing. To register, you can do that over on their website and it's only $5.