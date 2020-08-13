Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

A wonderful weekend is on tap and its time to relax and enjoy. Below is some of the best the 419 has to offer, all you have to do is pick where you want to GO 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend, there is so much to GO and do, and plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the 419.

THURSDAY

Glass City Metropark Tours | Glass City Metropark | Multiple Times

Tours have started and you can get a peek at Toledo's newest Metropark. Right on Front Street in downtown Toledo, you can enjoy a guided tour of the upcoming Glass City Metropark. While you get to check out the park, you will also learn about the background of the park and details of the three phases and what all they include.

You will need to register, and you can do that from the Facebook event page, linked below.

FRIDAY

Sand in Tecumseh and Art Trail Tecumseh | Downtown Tecumseh | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Starting this weekend until Labor Day, things will be little bit more sandy in Tecumseh. Ice Creations of Napoleon will be creating two, 8-ton sand sculptures and will be on display for all to view and enjoy and it doesn't stop there. You can also take a self-guided sculpture tour and the Tecumseh art trail.

Make your weekends a little more beautiful with a visit to Tecumseh.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Event | Mathews Ford Oregon | 3 - 6 p.m.

Are you wanting to add a new member to your family? Friday night you could be bringing your new best friend home, just stop by Mathews Ford Oregon between 3 - 6 p.m. If this is something you have been considering, now is the time, and thanks to the generosity of Mathews Ford, $100 of the adoption fee is already paid for!

There will also be bracelets to support the family of Officer Anthony Dia.

Friday Night Cookout | Majestic Oak Winery | 5 - 8 p.m.

Would you love a cookout to start your weekend, but without actually cooking out yourself? Majestic Oak Winery in Grand Rapids has got you covered! You can enjoy some wild-caught salmon grilled, or ribeye steak, along with different sides, dessert, and a glass of wine or craft beer. This is some next-level cooking out right here. All for $25.

You can reserve your spot, right here.

British Invasion Rock Show | Village Idiot | 10 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Friday night you can enjoy all your favorite tunes from across the pond with the British Invasion Rock Show at the Village Idiot. The Nu-Tones will be there for this big night, playing the best of the British Invasion. Don't forget to order one of those delicious pizzas the Village Idiot is known for!

SATURDAY

Display of First Lady Lucy Hayes' Dresses | Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum | 9 a.m.

For those of you who love history and fashion, Saturday is a unique chance to experience both. The Rutherford B Hayes Museum will have First Lady Lucy Hayes dresses on display, in honor of what would be her upcoming 189th birthday.

If you want to see the dresses, it is included with a regular museum ticket. Members are admitted for free.

1920s Main Street Opening | Sauder Village | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We now have one more season to love Sauder Village! Saturday you can come visit and celebrate the opening of the newest addition to SV, which is a 1920s style downtown. You can experience all the sights and sounds you could expect, including a theater, candy shop, fire station, soda fountain, clothing stores, and even more.

Georgia and David K. Welles Sculpture Garden Tours | Toledo Museum of Art | 11 a.m.

A trip to the art museum is always a great option to Go 419 and you can experience some amazing art plus the great outdoors with these sculpture garden tours.

The gardens feature more than 25 works sculptures all along the beautiful TMA campus. This walking tour begins outside of the Glass Pavilion and you can gain insight from the curators and docents leading the tours.



Admission is free, but you do need to pre-register, and you can do that here. Social distancing and face masks are required as well. They have tours scheduled until the end of September.

Monroe Street Neighborhood Market | Monroe Street Toledo | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

If you're looking to get outdoors, plus enjoy some retail therapy, you don't have to look any further than downtown, on Monroe Street. Saturday, you can head downtown for a neighborhood market and check out all the great vendors.

Parking for this market is FREE, in addition to admission to the market. Get some great treats and have some fun in downtown Toledo.

Barefoot at the Beach | Virtual | 6 - 11 p.m.

This is one of those events we wait all year for, unfortunately this won't be feeling the sand between your toes this year, as Barefoot at the Beach is going virtual! This year will be a little different, but the fundraiser for the boys and girls club is still going strong.

One of the best part is all the tasty food, but just because they went virtual, does not meet you will miss out. Instead, with your ticket, you will receive "sand dollars." These "sand dollars" will act like real dollars at various local restaurants and businesses.

You can find out more info about this year's Barefoot at the Beach, right here.

SUNDAY

Woof Walk Club | Levis Commons | 4 p.m.

There's nothing your furry friend loves more than a walk and Sundays are for the dogs, over at Levis Commons. Every Sunday, they will be hosting a wolf walk club, which is a self-guided 'club' and a great way for you and your pup to get some socialization!