Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This weekend, get out and explore some Go 419 favorites, from the Art Loop to the African American fest, to lights at the zoo - there is no shortage of things to do.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're ready to hype yourself for Jeep Fest, check out some cool art, or get a chance to experience Christmas a few months early, you can do all that and more when you Go 419.

THURSDAY

Drunk Spelling Bee | The Ottawa Tavern | 7 p.m.

Keep your brain working before the weekend begins by testing out your spelling skills, while (responsibly) tossing a few back. You remember spelling bees from your school days, right? At the Ottawa Tavern, you can take part in this old-school activity with an adult spin. This Drunk Spelling Bee will challenge you while you're sipping on some great cocktails and ales.

Sign-up is at 7 p.m. and the winner receives 30 PBRs to drink in-house (not all at once, we're assuming/hoping)!

FRIDAY

.38 Special | Promenade Park | 5 p.m. doors open

The “melody and muscle” sounds of 38 Special return to Toledo with special guest Pat Travers as part of the Promedica Summer Concert Series at Promenade Park.

The band is known for hits “Hold on Loosely,” “Caught Up in You,” “Teacher, Teacher,” “Second Chance” and “If I’d Been the One.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets are available here.

TomatoFest | Grand Rapids | Noon

Art and music lovers, you will not want to miss TomatoFest! TomatoFest is in its third year and is set to be the best one yet - with live music, food, camping, yoga, glass blowing, fire spinning, raffles, you will never be bored, organizers say.

This three-day fest is $20 for the whole weekend, beginning Friday. You can get your tickets here.

Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash | Toledo Speedway | 6-8:30 p.m.

Toledo loves Jeep and the Jeep Fest is coming back this year. Hype yourself up with the Toledo Jeep Fest Hype Bash while you wait.

At the hype bash, you can take free laps around the track, enjoy entertainment and a DJ, participate in raffle giveaways, have some food and drinks and more!

Party in the Parking Lot | The Toledo Club | 6 p.m.-midnight

On Friday night, come join the party in the parking lot at the Toledo Club. If you want to have some fun and food while supporting veterans, then this is where you want to be.

There will be so many great live bands including Red Room, Trez Gregory and Ramona Collins, Here Now!, Arctic Clam and Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Multiple food trucks will be there so you can have your pick of stir-fry, tacos, burgers, wings, Mediterranean, and BBQ.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of, you can get yours beforehand right here. This event benefits Veteran Matters.

Metroparks Folk Series | Brookwood Metropark | 6:30 p.m.

Are you a folk music lover and enjoy live music? Then this Metropark concert series is for you. Over at Brookwood Metropark, a monthly folk series takes place and this month it features female folk singers with regional and even national followings. This fun and unique musical experience is FREE but does require registration. You can do that here.

Christmas in July | Toledo Zoo | 7 p.m.

One of the best parts of Christmas when you Go 419 is the Lights Before Christmas, but we are months away from that. Luckily you can get a little taste of one of your favorite traditions this weekend with Christmas in July at the Toledo Zoo. A section of lights will be up for viewing and while you're there you can visit with Santa, play glow-in-the-dark mini golf, make ornaments and more!

Christmas in July is going on all weekend and tickets are FREE for members, and range from $10-$12 dollars for non-members, and $8 for parking. You can get yours here.

SATURDAY

African American Festival | Promenade Park stage | 2 p.m.

On Saturday, you can spend your day celebrating and learning about African American culture and history. The African American Festival, focusing on all things health, education, and history, takes place at Promenade Park. While you're there, enjoy some great entertainment.

Tickets range from $20-$50 and you can get yours here.

Some other festivities include a parade at Dorr and Detroit at 10 a.m. and a prayer breakfast at the Glass City Metropark on Friday at 8 a.m.

Toledo Night Market | Toledo Farmers Market | 6-11 p.m.

Hitting up a local farmers market is a quintessential summer experience and you can take the opportunity to visit Toledo's Farmers Market at night. Saturday night the market is hosting one of its monthly night markets, where you can browse local vendors and enjoy great food, drinks, entertainment and a little bit of twilight.

SUNDAY

Art on the Mall | University of Toledo | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stimulate your vision with this juried art show Sunday at the University of Toledo, hosted by the alumni association. This well-loved annual summertime tradition features more than 100 artists from all over the county and various mediums, including photography, glass, watercolor and more. Each artist will have their own booth and many will be selling their works.

In addition to all the amazing art, Art on the Mall also will have great activities for the kids, a music tent and a food court.

The show is at UToledo Center for Alumni and Donor Engagement, located at 4510 Dorr St., Toledo, 43615.

Feeding the Culture Food Truck Festival | UpTown Green | 11 a.m.

Food truck lovers, you're going to want to make sure you head out to UpTown Green Park on Sunday! Feeding the Culture is hosting a food truck festival at the park - 1904 Madison Ave. - and it is going to be delicious. More than 25 food trucks will be there, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until sunset. Come out to try out your favorites and maybe something new. There also will be games and other fun stuff.

Art Loop Summer Spectacular | UpTown Green | NOON - 5 p.m.

The Art Loop is kicking off its 2021 season and it will be spectacular. You can expect all your Art Loop favorites including the artists market, creative spaces, pop-up performances, interactive experiences, music and food trucks. There's also a scavenger hunt and live entertainment including Bollywood dancing.

Check out the Arts Commission's website to see the full list of events and a map.