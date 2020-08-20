Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

While the summer season is coming to a close, it's not over yet! There are still plenty of ways to enjoy what's left of summer and Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whether you're looking to relax with a glass of wine, get moving for a good cause, or enjoy some local produce, check out this list for all you need to get out and Go 419 this weekend.

THURSDAY

Free Movie in the Park | Woodsdale Park | 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Get your weekend started early with a 90s favorite and the great outdoors. You can bring the whole family out for a free movie at Woodsdale Park and Thursday they are showing a fun throwback - "Space Jam!" You can introduce your kids to what was possibly one of your favorite movies as a kid (it was definitely one of mine) and enjoy some of the last moments of summer vacation together.

FRIDAY

History with a Twist: Craft Cocktail Competition | Hancock Historical Museum | 3 - 11:30 p.m.

If you love cocktails, Findlay is where you want to be this weekend. They are wrapping up their second annual History with a Twist Craft Cocktail Competition, so this is your last chance to be the judge of who makes the tastiest historical cocktails.

Various locals bars are competing for the best cocktail inspired by history and you can purchase a passport from the Hancock Historical Museum and try a drink from each participant, and then you vote! The participating bars are Alexandria's, The Bourbon Affair, Findlay Brewing Co., Stix, and Vivir Modern Mexican.

You can learn more about this competition over here.

City of Tecumseh's Family Movie Night | Aden Mead Park | 9 - 10:30 p.m.

If Friday is movie night, you can move it outside to the Aden Mead Park in Tecumseh. They will be showing the Disney classic, "Aladdin." The show begins at dusk, with gates opening at 8 p.m. Please note that this event will be limited to 100 people, because of social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

This is a FREE event, but a pet supply donation for the Humane Society would be appreciated!

Wine by the Glass Pavilion | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

If you want to unwind from a busy week, enjoy some great wine masterfully paired with scrumptious hors d'oeuvres, surrounded by amazing art, then Wine by the Glass Pavilion is where you need to find yourself this Friday night.

They will serve multiple wines and their food pairings, and groups of 4 or less are invited and this will all take place in the courtyard area.

Tickets are $50 per person, or $30 for members, and you can purchase your tickets on their website.





SATURDAY

Toledo Zoo's Virtual Dart Frog Dash | Virtual | ALL DAY

Like many other events that are 419 favorites going virtual this year, so is the Dart Frog Dash! Beginning Saturday and lasting a week, you can walk or run in your free time. You'll need to register online, pick up your packet at Dave's Running, then run or walk your race and post on social media! You will then enter your official time and download your certificate.

The cost to participate of $25 to walk or run, and $15 for the kids' run. You can register right over here.

Fall Drink Release | Down Tyme Cafe | 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Are you a lover of cool weather, cozy sweaters, and of course the PSL? The fall season is fast approaching, but we don't have to wait for the flavors of fall. Down Tyme in downtown Fremont is releasing all of their fall drinks on Saturday, so you can get your first taste of autumn, even though the first leaf hasn't fallen off the trees yet.

Woodville Farmers Market | Main Street | 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

A town you usually just drive through can be your destination Saturday morning if you love hitting up local farmers markets on the weekend. Woodville, a well-known local farm community is hosting their farmers market on their downtown Main Street from 9 a.m. to noon.

This is your chance to get all the freshest produce, delicious homemade baked goods, and fun crafts for your home.

If you decide to come out, please remember all social distancing practices and be aware things are operating a little differently this year.

The Reset Challenge Beach Volleyball Tournament | Reset | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

You can show your volleyball skills and possibly win some serious cash. Reset in Rossford is hosting another beach volleyball tournament and is going to be a full day of fun. You and your friends can make a team and sign-up, the entry fee is $200 and everyone on your team will also receive a beer ticket and drink koozie. The top three teams will be winning prizes including cash totaling to $1200!

You can enjoy a live dj all day, plus some free Labatt Blue swag.

If you think you and your friends have what it takes, you can register right here.

Bark in the Park | Virtual | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Another great annual event going virtual, the Bark in the Park is happening Saturday! Get moving and help the Toledo Humane Society raise $95,000 to help support their animals. You have the option to run either a 10k or 5k or do the 1-mile leisure walk, and remember to fundraise for some PAWsome prizes too!

You can check out their social media on Saturday for some fun online events, and you can stop out to their Maumee location to pick-up fundraising prizes, medals, and grab something to eat from one of the food trucks.

If you would like to learn more about Bark in the Park or register, you can do that right here.

Archery Equipment Rentals | Westwinds MetroPark | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Think you have good aim? Or maybe that's exactly what you need to work on? Either way, you can head on over to Westwinds MetroPark, that's in Holland, and rent archery equipment and give it a try in the static range or the 3D course. They will be giving you instructions on how to use the equipment and you will have to demonstrate you can handle everything safely and complete the safety checklist.

Rental hours are between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the last rental of the day is at 2 p.m. The fees for rental are $9 for adults and $6 for kids, and they are only accepting payments via credit card at this time.

Pride on the Inside | Virtual | 7 - 9 p.m.

you might not have gotten to show off your pride this year the way you wanted to, but that doesn't mean you don't feel it! You can celebrate pride with this virtual event, all while staying safe.