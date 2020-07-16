Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

We're in for another hot summer weekend, keep reading to see how you can spend it while you Go 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Its another hot summer weekend in July, so let's get out and explore the 419. There's so many ways to get out and Go 419 and I have a few ideas below.

THURSDAY

Family Center on the Move | Toledo Museum of Art | 11 a.m.

Get the kids out for a couple of hours and take them to the art museum and experience it like you haven't before. You can visit the pop-up Family Center tent to collect materials for a simple, self-guided project to complete as a family together.

If you can't make it out Thursday, you can come on out for this Saturday too. Didn't get enough this weekend? They will be hosting this family-friendly event every Thursday and Saturday until the end of July.

FRIDAY

Afternoon Tea at Hotel Lakeside | Lakeside | 2 - 3 p.m.

Does an afternoon tea sound like a perfect way to start your weekend? Hotel Lakeside is offering two separate seating times on Fridays until September for proper tea.

During tea, you will be served a hot pot of your choice, delicious scones, and three tiers of savory morsels and delicious tea desserts

Adult tea is $22 and includes nine different food items for each person, petite tea is $10 and includes a warm scone, petite peanut butter & jelly sandwich and choice of tea desserts.

Tea will have two different serving times, 2 and 3:15 p.m. and you can call (419) 798-4461, ext. 257 to make reservations.

Yoga on the Farm | HOOVES | 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday night you can experience a little nature and relax with some yoga. HOOVES is a non-profit that provides equine therapy to veterans and is the perfect place for evening yoga.

Yoga is $12 and $10 for veterans, packages are also available.

Yoga on the Farm Wellness event in Northwest, OH by HOOVES on Friday, July 10 2020

Live Streaming Concert of Reba McEntire | Virtual | 7:30 p.m.

We were all excited for Reba to come to the glass city and unfortunately you won't be able to see her in person due to corona, but we can still her concert streamed live online!

You can watch her live, all from the comfort of your own home by clicking the link right here, and best of all, its 100 % FREE.

SATURDAY

Sunflower Sale | Bellevue Historical Society | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

What could make your Saturday any brighter other than some beautiful sunflowers? The Bellevue Historical Society is hosting their annual sunflower sale fundraiser and you can pick up some of your own gorgeous flowers.

There is some changes this year due to COVID, including not allowing you to bring your own vase, no cookies , and a new curbside, contactless pickup.

To prepay an order call Jeannie Gore at 419-483-5789 with your credit card information, PayPal prepay can be done through their website and click on the sunflower sale event tab.

The Reset Challenge 2020 Beach Volleyball Tournament | Reset | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Maybe you can't make it to the beach this weekend, but you can still can spend Saturday in the sand and maybe win some money playing one of your favorite summertime activities! Over at Reset in Rossford, you and your crew can enter their 2020 volleyball tournament and have some fun in the sun.

The entry fee is $200 per team and each team member receives a free drink koozie and one beer ticket. They will have a live dj bumpin' tunes all day and they will be giving out Labatt Blue swag.

You can sign up right here.

Chalk Installation | Toledo Museum of Art | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

We have all seen some incredible chalk art on social media and Saturday at TMA you can experience that in real life. Artist David Zinn will be down from Ann Arbor and creating custom chalk drawings throughout the Welles Sculpture Garden .

Visitors can observe and explore his work throughout the campus and they will have chance to make their own work of art with chalk available at the family center on the move.

Sidewalk Trivia | Downtown Findlay | 10 -11 a.m.

Test your knowledge downtown Findlay in front of Coffee Amici with some random trivia questions! Hello Hancock podcast host Nick Longo will be roaming around and asking those brain teasers.

So head downtown for a coffee, try answering some tough Q's, and maybe win a prize!

Willy Wonka Tea Party | Clara J's Tea Room | 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

You won't see any oompa loompas, but you will be in a world of pure imagination at the Willy Wonka tea party. This tea is featuring a Willy Wonka-themed menu plus several of the performers from the Maumee Valley Civic Theater production of Willy Wonka will be there. Prepare to be surprised!

This starts at 11 a.m. and your golden ticket to this event is $25 and includes lunch, tea, and a sweet parting favor. Call 419.897.0219 to make your reservations now!

SUNDAY

Lakeside Wooden Boat Show | Lakeside Chautauqua | 12 - 4 p.m.

Spend a sleepy Sunday afternoon at Lakeside for their 17th annual wooden boat show. This is all taking place at the lawn of Hotel Lakeside, and most of the boats will be showcased on land, as there is a high water level right now.

More than 80 wooden boats, each classified by the year it was made, will be featured. The boats are categorized as historic, antique, classic, early contemporary,and late contemporary, and the sizes of the wooden boats featured range from 9’ to 57’.

You can come check out these boats from noon to 4 p.m.

Mixed Media Workshop | Handmade Toledo | 3 - 5:30 p.m.

Have you been wanting to work on your artistic skills? Sunday you can try out mixed media in this creative workshop at Handmade Toledo. Mixed media is creating works of art using more than one type of medium or material.

All ages and skill sets welcome, this workshop is $30.

Workshop : Mixed Media with Dani Herrera Art event in Toledo, OH by Handmade Toledo and paperDENIMart on Sunday, July 19 2020





