TOLEDO, Ohio — We are in the final stretch of summer, but things are still heating up in the 419. This weekend is prime for foodies, music lovers, night owls... really just about everyone. Toledo and its surrounding areas have been amping things up this summer. There are so many worthwhile places to go this weekend! Here are our picks for August 15-18.

Art Loop — Art of Automobiles

Thursday, August 15 | 5:30 - 9 p.m.

1839 Parkwood Ave. #120, various locations. | Cost: Varies

Start your engines! We may already be past Jeep Week, but there's enough car culture in the 419 to go around. The August Loop features a car show in downtown Toledo and special exhibits celebrating the artistic side of automobiles. At Hensville, get a look at the 2019 Ford GT and at Madhouse Gallery, catch the "Motor City" exhibit by Michael Allen featuring automotive-inspired furniture.

After Dark: In addition to the regular Art Loop festivities, the Heights will be celebrating art in its own way. Unwind with drink specials, live entertainment and mingle with area artists. It's great networking if you are an artist yourself and an all-around great time if you are simply an avid art fan. Music is scheduled from 9 - 11 p.m.

Rooftop Comedy Series

Thursday, August 15 | 8 p.m.

Rooftop of Holy Toledo Tavern — 9 N. St. Clair St. Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: Free

Jenson Strock

Support local people and catch some nationally touring acts all for free this Thursday! While it is normally situated on top of Fleetwood's, this week's show will take off on the top of Holy Toledo Tavern. Grab a drink, get one the best views of downtown Toledo at sunset and get some laughs in while you're at it.

Laughter is the best medicine when nurse practitioner and Indianapolis comedian Gwen Sunkel takes the stage. Throw in breakfast lover and dog owner and you get an evening of smart and goofy comedy.



The lineup is rounded out with comedians Carson Tumey, Alana Gonzalez and emcee Keith Bergman. Space is limited, so get there early!

Find out more about the Rooftop Comedy Series on Facebook.

$5 after 5 p.m. at the Imagination Station

Thursday, August 15 | 5 - 8 p.m.

Imagination Station — 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $5

It's hard to get some time in with kids when you are working, right? The Imagination Station has you covered. Every third Thursday through December 19, Imagination Station hours are extended until 8 p.m. The best part is, admission after 5 p.m. is dropped to just $5 per person. Your kids can have a blast all while learning a thing or two — let's be honest, that goes for parents, too. With hundreds of exhibits to explore, it's fun and cheap for the whole family that won't break the bank.

Find out more about this special on the $5 after 5 event page on Facebook.

Lunch at Levis

Thursday, August 15 | 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Levis Square Park — 300 Madison Avenue, Toledo, OH 43605 | Cost: Varies

Come get some grub at the largest daytime event in Toledo's downtown. Every Thursday, food trucks line up along North St. Clair Street offering a wide variety of affordable lunchtime dining options. Head over on your break, before work or with the kids!

It's not just the food that draws the crowd in, there's live entertainment every week. This week, musician Andrew Ellis will be there!

Lunch at Levis happens every Thursday from now until September 26.

Learn more about the weekly event by clicking here.

Rosé on the Rooftop

Friday, August 16 | 5 - 7 p.m.

The Heights Toledo — 444 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: Varies

Rosé all day; or at least during Happy Hour. Every Friday at The Heights, you can try out some new twists on the classic pink wine, enjoy FREE rosé dessert trifles (yum) and even snag a half-off deal on rosé bottles for you and a friend! Get an award-winning view of Toledo's downtown on the balcony. Sip wine, eat dessert and listen to live music to get your weekend started on the right foot.

Check out the event here.

Toledo Pride

Friday, August 15 - Sunday, August 18

Various locations | Cost: Varies

It's Pride Week in Toledo! There are so many activities going on all weekend long. From drag shows to brunch there is a little something for everyone.

You Will Do Better in Drag: The event kicks off at Promenade Park at 6 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Get moving with a dance party and a huge lineup of talented performers! The best part is, all donations will benefit Northwest Ohio Community Shares.

Pride Parade: Kicks off at 12 p.m. on Adams Street in support of the area's LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, more than 50 local business, organizations and religious groups participated with thousands of spectators lining the streets!

Main Event: The Toledo Pride main event will be held at Promenade Park with a full lineup of entertainment!

Drag Brunch at The Heights: From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Heights will feature drag performers, a buffet brunch with awesome drink specials and — as always — one of the BEST views of downtown Toledo. Tickets are $40 at the door or $35 in advance. You can get those online here.

To get a full list of Pride events and performances, check out the Toledo Pride website.

Wine by the Glass Pavilion

Friday, August 16 | 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Toledo Museum of Art — 2445 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43620 | Cost: $25 for museum members $40 for non-members, plus tax

While this event is a little costlier than others, you really get more bang for your buck, especially if you are already a museum member. Attendees can enjoy four wines paired with hors d'oeuvres. This Friday's event is "Touring Europe." Get a taste of wines from Germany, Italy and France.

The series wraps up for the summer on August 23, but picks back up in October. To stay up-to-date, check out the Wine by the Glass Pavilion Facebook page.

Toledo Night Market

Saturday, August 17 | 6 - 11 p.m.

Toledo Farmers' Market — 525 Market Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604 | Cost: General Admission - $5, Military and 55+ - $3, Kids 12 and under - Free

Want a night out, but not digging the bar scene? Try the Toledo Night Market! The outdoor market is an evening of lights, food, drinks and live music. Not to mention, the wide variety of local vendors to shop from.

This week, you can feast your ears on the musical stylings of R&B, Soul and Funk group, Everyday People 419!

Not only is it a good time, you are also doing good for the community. Part of the proceeds from this weekend's market will go towards Food for Thought.

Check out the event on Facebook.

Ottawa Park Summer Concert Series

Saturday, August 17 | 6 - 8 p.m.

Ottawa Park Amphitheater — 2205 Kenwood Boulevard | Cost: Free

Head over to Ottawa Park on Saturday to soak in some sun and listen to live music!

This Saturday, the British invasion group, Nu-Tones will be there, playing all the hits from that era of rock. The best part is, they are locally-sourced talent. And you get to see them for free! Aren't you lucky?

For more information about upcoming dates with the concert series, head over to the Ottawa Park website.

Hensville Yoga

Saturday, August 17 | 11 a.m.

Hensville — 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: Free

Take a deep breath, and get some fresh air with free yoga classes every Saturday in Hensville!

Classes begin just outside Fleetwood's Tap Room at 11 a.m. Some classes even get creative, having themes that tie-in with the Toledo Mud Hens.

As a major bonus, Fleetwood's will be open for lunch right after the class ends. So you can grab food and maybe even a pint of one of their 48 craft beers on tap.

To keep up-to-date with the summer schedule, check out the Hensville Park Yoga at Fleetwood's Facebook page.

Barefoot at the Beach

Saturday, August 17 | 6 - 11 p.m.

Maumee Bay State Park — 1400 State Park Road, Oregon, OH 43616 | Cost: $125

Foodies, this one is for you! Taste food from more than 30 of the BEST spots in Toledo all while drinking a cocktail on the beach. Sounds like food heaven, right?

Running at $125, tickets are pretty pricey. But, not only do they include entry, all of your food, parking and live entertainment, the event raises critical money to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo! Your stomach will be full, but your heart will be fuller.

For a list of vendors and entertainment, head over to the Barefoot at the Beach Facebook page.

Acoustic Brunch at Glass City Cafe

Saturday, August 17 | 10 a.m. - noon

Glass City Cafe — 1107 Jackson Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: Free to get in, meal prices vary

It's a well-kept secret that more people need to know about; Saturday mornings mean live music at Glass City Cafe!

This Saturday in particular, listen Toledo's own Tim Oehlers. Oehlers is a self-taught musician with nine studio recordings and with over four decades of experience on his guitar.

The cafe itself is tucked in the corner of Toledo's downtown. The quaint diner makes you feel right at home, honoring the history of Toledo with drawings of the city's most recognizable buildings. If you're feeling hungry, try The Haymaker, you won't regret it.

Gust Brothers Sunflower Trail

Everyday until September 6 | 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Gust Brothers Pumpkin Farm — 11998 Rodesiler Highway, Ottawa Lake, MI | Cost: $5-$8

If you are looking for a place to take the kids — or the perfect summer selfie — look no further than this sunflower trail in Ottawa Lake, MI.

In the fall, many people turn to Gust Brothers for their pumpkins, but this summer brings a whole new way to have fun while getting out and enjoying nature.

It only costs $5 to get it, and for just $8, you get a mason jar that you can fill up with as many sunflowers as your heart desires.

Immerse yourself in a field of flowers any day of the week! Get out there soon, though. The sunflower field closes for the season on September 6.

Fan Batting Practice at Fifth Third Field

Saturday, August 15 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Toledo Mud Hens — 406 Washington Street, Toledo, OH 43604 | Cost: $20

Do you have what it takes to be a Mud Hen? Show your stuff at the first EVER fan batting practice right on the Mud Hens' own Fifth Third Field.

Food stations will be open throughout the event with hot dogs, ice cream and other treats.

Fans of any age are encouraged to participate. If your kid wants to play, but is too small for a pitching machine, a Mud Hens staff member will be available to throw them a pitch underhand or they can hit off of a tee.

Hitting an over-the-fence home run will get you a free Mud Hens jersey of your choosing from the Swamp Shop!

The $20 registration includes:

A 15-pitch batting practice session

Access to the outfield to shag balls and play catch

Ticket to a 2019 Mud Hens home game

There are four sessions to choose from, but space is limited to only 60 packages per session. To find out more on when those sessions are and to register, go to the event page on Facebook.

45th Annual Birmingham Ethnic Festival

Sunday, August 18 | Noon - 9 p.m.

Consaul Street, Toledo OH 43605 | Cost: Free

Have a weekend in the Old Country at the 45th Annual Birmingham Ethnic Festival! Located on Toledo's east side, the family event is a celebration of the community's heritage.

Enjoy Hungarian and ethnic foods, arts and crafts, cultural displays and a wide variety of music, dance and non-stop entertainment.

You can't pass up a plate of the famous chicken paprikas or delicious Hungarian pastries.

For more information, head over to the Birmingham Ethnic Festival website.