Go 419: The Top 11 Things to do in and around Toledo this weekend

This will be a weekend to celebrate! With so many different festivals going on, you don't have to look beyond the area code for somewhere fun to Go 419!

TOLEDO, Ohio — FRIDAY

Regina Coeli Festival 2021 | Regina Coeli Catholic Church | All Weekend

Festival season is in full swing and this weekend you can hit up a Toledo favorite again. From Friday until Sunday you can check out the Regina Coeli Festival at Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Come out on different days for their spaghetti dinner, rides and family day on Saturday, chicken dinners on Sunday, 50/50 raffles and more.

Learn more here.

Black Swamp Historical Fest | White Star Quarry | Friday/Saturday

Celebrate local history in Gibsonburg this Friday and Saturday. Last year was the bicentennial for Sandusky County, but due to COVID-19 the event was not able to be celebrated to the fullest extent! This year though, all the fun is going down. You can enjoy fireworks, living history presenters, live music, ghost stories and more. There will be food trucks and craft vendors for you to check out as well.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The entrance to the park is off County Road 60 in Gibsonburg.

Flag City Balloon Fest | Findlay | All Weekend

A Findlay tradition is back and this weekend when you look up to the sky, you will see more than the bright sun. Findlay will be filled with colorful hot air balloons for the Flag City Balloon Fest. If a hot air balloon ride is on your bucket list, here is your chance to mark this one off. All weekend long there will be balloon rides and a lot more!

In addition to the rides, there will also be live music, a petting zoo and pony rides, a craft show, fair foods, and of course, what everyone is waiting for ... the illuminations.

Check out the full schedule of events all weekend here.

Yoga with Chamber Orchestra Music | Toledo Botanical Garden | 7 p.m.

You can enjoy a unique spin on your regular yoga classes in one of Toledo's beautiful Metroparks. Move your yoga session outdoors to the serene Toledo Botanical Garden with live chamber music played in the background by local musicians.

The class is $30 and you can sign up here.

SATURDAY

The Social Butterfly Outdoor Expo | Lucas County Rec Center | 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Get out and socialize at the Social Butterfly Outdoor Expo this Saturday. During this completely outdoor event, you can peruse all the vendors' local goods. While you're out shopping, grab lunch at one of the food trucks, enjoy some live music and maybe even win a door prize.

Free Comic Book Day | Monarch Comics | 11 a.m.

Do you love a good ol' comic book? Saturday is your day at Monarch Comics with their FREE Comic Book Day. They will have a wide variety of free comics ranging from action-packed superheroes to spine-tingling horror to light-hearted humor.

They also will have a bunch of fantastic cosplayers dressed up as your favorite heroes for photos and there will be free ice cream from Shivers.

Art in the Garden Insecta Botanica | Artist Village in Toledo Botanical Garden | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Art and nature lovers, combine your passions with Art in the Garden at the Toledo Botanical Garden this weekend. The artist village will be buzzing with life, so check out the beautiful scenery and watch artists at work during several different demonstrations. You will also be able to see a variety of exhibits and glass, pottery and other art is for sale.

Enjoy live music, watch a chalk artist and sample treats will be available from Eric's Ice Cream Factory and Bea's Blend Coffee.

This event is totally free.

Halupki Festival | Holy Assumption Orthodox Church | Noon-7 p.m.

Another summer staple for 419 festivals, the Halupki Festival is this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. This festival is all about Polish culture so come out and enjoy some great food, shopping, and polka.

Quinstock | Twin Oast Brewing | Noon-10 p.m.

Don't worry, be hippie! That's the thought over at Twin Oast Brewing this Saturday during Quinstock. They have a new brew on the menu, Berry Delish, and it is a far-out brew is fermented on strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries that promises to leave you feeling groovy.

Come out to enjoy live music, food trucks, and of course Berry Delish. It's $10 at the entrance and kids 12 and under get in free.

Oliver Hazard Day | Downtown Waterville | 4:30 p.m.

One of your favorite local bands has their own day- and you can be a part of it! Waterville native band will be hosting their annual festival downtown and you can head ou and join in the fun. The indie rockers will be playing, and some great brews will be available.

Tickets are $15.

Barefoot at the Beach | Maumee Bay State Park | 6 p.m.

It's time to go Barefoot at the Beach! This annual tradition is back so get your tickets and head to Maumee Bay on Saturday night to be a part of the action. This benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo features live music, food, fireworks and so much more!

Check out their website for details and to get your tickets.