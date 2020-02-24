TOLEDO, Ohio — It's TOOL time at the Huntington Center! The rock band is making its way to Toledo as part of its spring tour in North America.
The group recently took home a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for its song "7empest" and on May 4, the crew will be right here melting faces in the 419.
The Los Angeles-based band is just wrapping up a sold out Australasian tour. The Sydney Morning Herald described the live performances as “an immersive art-rock experience that forced you to feel a little of everything. It was an intricate collage of light, sound and imagery.”
Fans waited years for TOOL album "Fear Inoculum," which finally showed up on Aug. 30. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can get them online or at the Huntington Center box office.
FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES
- February 28: Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
- February 29: Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena
- March 9: Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
- March 11: Portland, OR Moda Center
- March 12: Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center
- March 14: Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
- March 16: Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
- April 16: Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
- April 17: Orlando, FL Amway Center
- April 19: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
- April 21: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- April 22: Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
- April 24: Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
- April 25: Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- April 28: Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- April 29: Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
- May 1: Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 2: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre
- May 4: Toledo, OH Huntington Center
- May 5: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- May 29: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
- May 31: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- June 2: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- June 4: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
- June 6: Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- June 7: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 9: Madison, WI Kohl Center
- June 10: Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
- June 13: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- June 16: Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena
- June 17: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center
- June 19: Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena
- June 22: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
- June 23: San Francisco, CA Chase Center
