TOLEDO, Ohio — It's TOOL time at the Huntington Center! The rock band is making its way to Toledo as part of its spring tour in North America.

The group recently took home a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for its song "7empest" and on May 4, the crew will be right here melting faces in the 419.

The Los Angeles-based band is just wrapping up a sold out Australasian tour. The Sydney Morning Herald described the live performances as “an immersive art-rock experience that forced you to feel a little of everything. It was an intricate collage of light, sound and imagery.”

Fans waited years for TOOL album "Fear Inoculum," which finally showed up on Aug. 30. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200, shattering sales and radio records.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can get them online or at the Huntington Center box office.

Huntington Center 🧰 Just Announced 🧰 🔧 TOOL May 4, 2020 | Huntington Center Tickets on sale Friday February 28th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com and the box office.

FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES

February 28: Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

February 29: Auckland, New Zealand Spark Arena

March 9: Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

March 11: Portland, OR Moda Center

March 12: Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

March 14: Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

March 16: Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

April 16: Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17: Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19: Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22: Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24: Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25: Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28: Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29: Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1: Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4: Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31: Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2: Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4: Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6: Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7: Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9: Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10: Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

June 13: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16: Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena

June 17: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19: Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23: San Francisco, CA Chase Center

RELATED: TMA, ProMedica offering BOGO tickets for Bassel and The Supernaturals

RELATED: TMA's 'Fireflies on the Water' exhibit extends through end of June