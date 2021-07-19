National Hot Dog Week: Tony Packo's donating 10 cents to Salvation Army for every hot dog sold

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Tony Packo's 85th anniversary.
Whether your dog order calls for plain, classic or a whole lot of chili, Tony Packo’s will donate 10 cents per hot dog ordered to the Salvation Army all week long.
In honor of National Hot Dog Week, Tony Packo’s is partnering with the Salvation Army through Sunday.
Make the next (or many) hot dog count by visiting one of Tony Packo’s locations:
- The Original Tony Packo’s - 1902 Front St., Toledo
- Packo’s at the Park - 7 S Superior St., Toledo
- Packo’s Sylvania – 5822 W Alexis Road, Sylvania
- Packo’s Secor – 3348 Secor Road, Toledo
- Packo’s Maumee - 1399 Conant St., Maumee
Tony Packo's has been serving authentic Hungarian food in the Toledo area since 1932. Visitors can also view the many celebrity-signed hot dog buns along the walls of the restaurant - a tradition that dates back to 1972.