National Hot Dog Week: Tony Packo's donating 10 cents to Salvation Army for every hot dog sold

Now through Sunday, 10 cents of every hot dog purchased will be donated as part of National Hot Dog Week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Tony Packo's 85th anniversary.

Whether your dog order calls for plain, classic or a whole lot of chili, Tony Packo’s will donate 10 cents per hot dog ordered to the Salvation Army all week long.

In honor of National Hot Dog Week, Tony Packo’s is partnering with the Salvation Army through Sunday.

Make the next (or many) hot dog count by visiting one of Tony Packo’s locations:

The Original Tony Packo’s - 1902 Front St., Toledo

Packo’s at the Park - 7 S Superior St., Toledo

Packo’s Sylvania – 5822 W Alexis Road, Sylvania

Packo’s Secor – 3348 Secor Road, Toledo

Packo’s Maumee - 1399 Conant St., Maumee

Tony Packo's has been serving authentic Hungarian food in the Toledo area since 1932. Visitors can also view the many celebrity-signed hot dog buns along the walls of the restaurant - a tradition that dates back to 1972.