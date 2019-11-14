TOLEDO, Ohio — If you find yourself in a bit of a pickle planning dinner this Thursday, you can stop by Tony Packo's and snag yourself a sweet "dill."

Thursday is National Pickle Day and Tony Packo's is celebrating by giving away their famous fried pickles for free.

All day long, customers can show up to any Packo's location and pick up their free sample along with any purchase.

Tony Packo's We're giving away a FREE sample of everyone's favorite... Fried Pickles! Stop in today and celebrate National "Fried" Pickle Day. #NationalPickleDay @ #TonyPackos *Free sample Fried Pickles with any...

Packo's regularly has deals that go right along with fun holidays. Back in July, they had a full week packed with deals for National Hot Dog Week, like half-off online orders and $2 dogs.

Tony Packo's currently has five locations throughout Toledo and in Maumee and Sylvania.

