PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Tony Packo’s Express finally cut their ribbon and are officially opened Thursday.

The Packo's Express can be found inside the Kroger, located on Carronade Drive and is stirring a lot of excitement, including from the Perrysburg Mayor.

“We are excited to have them here it provides another opportunity for Perrysburg residents and it’s a nice addition to this part of the community,” said Mayor Tom.

Packo’s is new to the community of Perrysburg but it’s not their first time opening in a supermarket.

“We have some experience from years ago, you probably remember from the Andersons, so this isn’t our first time doing this. But in Perrysburg for sure and in Kroger. It was new so we weren’t sure what to accept and really it exceeded our expectations,” said Jimmy Harmon CEO, of Packo’s.

It exceeded their expectations so much that they are planning to open another Packo’s inside a different Kroger in March.

“Kroger approached us and they had a big vision we can do this broadly so we started with this test initially we were going to only do one restaurant and they said can you do two? So, we’re going to open another restaurant in Holland off Airport Highway,” said Harmon.

Zeinab Cheaib

If you never ate at Tony Packo’s and don’t know what to order, they all agree on one thing.

“Well I like the double dog actually,” said Macklin.

“You get the hot dog, of course, the world-famous Tony Packo’s hot dog,” added Harmon.

You can get their famous hot dogs at Express location from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m.

They are so good people have been traveling from different cities to try a hot dog.

“Customers have been coming from other cities nearby they heard about Packo’s opening here and they just really wanted to try it out and they like the convenience of it being inside Kroger so they can do the shopping for the week and also pick up some things for dinner that night,” said Jennifer Jarrell, spokesperson for Kroger.

If you’re out shopping around and you end up getting hungry you can satisfy both needs at the Perrysburg Kroger.

RELATED: THE LAST GAME: Kobe Bryant's last dazzling image of a legend

RELATED: TPD officially finalizes upgrades to it's shooting range at the Scott Park facility