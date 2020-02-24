TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Library is celebrating Women's History Month with a free screening of American novelist, "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am"

Morrison was an essayist, editor, teacher and professor at Princeton University. She was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and was known for her discussions on race in America.

She passed away in August 2019 at the age of 88. The novelist was born in Lorain, Ohio.

The PG-13 documentary will air on Tuesday, March 3rd from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

