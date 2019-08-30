TOLEDO, Ohio — Get into the Halloween spirit by bringing the Sanderson sisters back to life one more time! Join actress Kathy Najimy for a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus.

She’ll be telling behind-the-scenes stories and answering your questions in person before a screening of the must-see movie of the season. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include premium seating and a photo with Kathy Najimy.

Tickets are $27, $37 and $47 (plus applicable service fees) and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at www.etix.com, 419-381-8851, and at the Stranahan Theater Box Office. Also available are meet and greet tickets, available for $104.

According to Winifred (Bette Midler), All Hallows’ Eve has become a night of frolic, where children wear costumes and run amok! So grab your broom ... or vacuum ... and fly on over in your best witchy wear to take part in our costume contest, judged by Mary Sanderson herself!

Relive this Halloween tradition, or experience for the first time the hilarity of these witches, desperate for immortality. Will they perform their spells before sunrise? Come see an in-person conversation with Kathy Najimy plus a screening of Hocus Pocus on the big screen to find out!

