Toledo Zoo offers a mental break from the heat during Christmas in July this weekend

The Friday and Saturday after hours event offers holiday lights, activities, music and Santa visits.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mid July in 90-degree weather seems about as far away from a winter wonderland as you can get.

But for the third year, The Toledo Zoo will at least create the atmosphere of winter this weekend for their Christmas in July event.

The after-hours celebration will showcase some holiday lights, offer glow-in-the-dark mini golf, photo opportunities, activities, music and visits from Santa.

"We'll have several buildings open," said Toledo Zoo Events Manager Jen Brassil. "The aquarium will be open, the museum will be open, our barnyard will be open. We are even opening the splash pad, so that will be open between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. when the event kicks off."

After taking 2020 off because of COVID-19 precautions, the zoo decided to leave up the lights through the entire weekend last year, and visitors loved the extra ambience.

So this year the holiday lights will also be on display for Sunday night's free Music Under the Stars.

Admission to Christmas in July is free for zoo members, but non-members can also purchase a membership the night of the event.

"If you have a membership you can come on in. And if you don't, a membership is a great idea. If you come to the zoo at least twice it pays for itself. But also if you're a non-member you can purchase tickets to the event online."

The Toledo Zoo's Christmas in July event runs this Friday and Saturday. The gates will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m..