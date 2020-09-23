Toledo Zoo announces Little Boo and Pumpkin Path dates for October family-friendly fun

The popular Halloween celebrations will take place this season Oct. 15-18 at the Toledo Zoo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, October has meant Halloween-themed family fun at the Toledo Zoo. And this year, the fun is still on.

On Tuesday, the Toledo Zoo announced that the zoo's two Halloween-time family-friendly events, Little Boo and Pumpkin Path, will take place in mid-October.

Little Boo will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Path will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The events will feature family-friendly activities including magic shows, musical entertainment, pumpkin carving and a chance to meet popular characters - like members of the Rebel Alliance and Imperial soldiers from "Star Wars."

And, of course, zoo-wide trick-or-treating.

For those with food allergies, the Toledo Zoo will be taking part in the "Teal Pumpkin Project" for both Little Boo and Pumpkin Path. The "Teal Pumpkin Project" is a nationwide movement launched by Food Allergy Research & Education to promote inclusion and awareness of those with food allergies during trick-or-treating. Every station will be marked with signage and provide allergy safe, non-food treats so everyone can enjoy the event.

Ticket sales and reservation information for the events will be available soon.

Admission to Little Boo and Pumpkin Path is free for all zoo members who have purchased the "Experience Package" add-on to their membership.