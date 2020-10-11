Party your antlers off at Toledo Zoo's Brewdolph Bash

Adults 21 and older can get a limited-attendance, preview night of Lights Before Christmas on Nov. 19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo invites adults 21 and older to get into the spirit of the holiday during the brand-new Brewdolph Bash on Nov. 19 and enjoy an exclusive early experience at the Lights Before Christmas.

Bring your antlers, Santa hats and bright red noses to Brewdolph Bash from 6:30-10:30 p.m., presented by Hollywood Casino Toledo. Adults 21+ are invited to this exclusive, limited-attendance, preview night of Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank.

Bashers can enjoy a fun-filled evening strolling through the zoo, as guests will receive a souvenir cup with two drink tickets. Entertainment includes strolling holiday characters, the Skittlebots, DJ One Time and Decorative Sounds. Holiday beer and food will be available at an additional cost.

Advance ticket prices are $40 for zoo members, $45 for non-members and $50 for day-of purchases.

All Brewdolph Bash attendees must be 21 or older, with valid ID required. Toledo Zoo reserves the right to refuse entry to any individual or party who does not comply with this policy. Refunds will not be issued for tickets purchased for any party under age 21 or who cannot provide valid ID at the time of entry. Parking and entry for all guests through Anthony Wayne Trail entrance.

A portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Access to Fun fund. This fund provides free admission passes to organizations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan that service underprivileged, at-risk and special needs youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit the Toledo Zoo. New this year, the Zoo is offering an opportunity for organizations to request Lights Before Christmas tickets so families can have the opportunity to experience this special time of year together.

The 2020 installment of Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo - open to the public starting Nov. 20 - will feature more than a million holiday lights and some 200 illuminated animal images, as well as an ice slide, photo ops with Santa and an 85-foot Norway spruce tree decorated with 35,000 LED bulbs.

New this year, guests can take a carriage ride through Walbridge Park. The event will feature timed entry, so you are encouraged to book your spot early.