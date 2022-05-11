Toledo Zoo offers Funday Sunday hands-on activities for children this weekend

The enrichment event has become a staple in the Findlay area, and now the Mazza Museum is bringing the fun activities to the Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been a staple in the Findlay area for years, now Funday Sunday is coming to the Toledo Zoo this Sunday.

Funday Sundays have returned in full swing at the Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay after being shut down due to the pandemic.

Each month, area children can come in and experience hands-on enrichment activities that tie together education and children's literature artwork.

Now, for the first time, the Mazza is taking Funday on the road to the Toledo Zoo this weekend.

"If you pay your admission to visit the Zoo, you are able and we welcome you to take part in our Funday Sunday that afternoon," said Ben Sapp, Mazza Museum director.

So along with everything there is to do at the zoo, visitors also will be offered art activities, book illustration exploration, fun with robotics and much more.

The Mazza has had a presence at the zoo for years in a special gallery, but this Funday Sunday will be the next extension of finding the crossover between zoo activities and the joy and wonder of children's books.

"Illustrations in a book can help to reinforce a zoo experience. A zoo experience can help to connect with what they read in a book. So there definitely a good tie in and I think they strengthen each other," said Josh Minor, Associate Cuarator of Education at The Toledo Zoo.

"There will be a lot of hands on activities with many different volunteers from the Findlay area. And we're really looking forward to having a really wonderful day of people from Findlay going to Toledo, and then of course everyone that is visiting the zoo that day that weren't familiar or may not be familiar to take part in this as well," Sapp said.

The Mazza Museum's Funday Sunday at the Toledo Zoo is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Promedica Natural History Museum.