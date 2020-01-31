TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Yacht Club started in the 1860s and back then, the building was made from wood and destroyed by fire in the early 20th century.

Shortly after, it was rebuilt completely from concrete to the historic building we know today.

“This building is well over 100 years old. Four stories of concrete and it is beautiful, and every person in Toledo deserves to come out and see this place,” said John H.C. Thompson, a sailor at Toledo Yacht Club.

The club has a membership that comes with its perks.

"Free pool we have a pool not many clubs around have pools If you’re a member you don’t have to pay for a room rental you can even rent a ballroom for free,” said Jan Kiel, commodore of Toledo Yacht Club.

The building also welcomes the public to dine in the restaurant and to take a tour of the building for anyone seeking a good scare.

“If you love history, especially Toledo history, you can come out here if you love paranormal activity. A lot of people believe this building is haunted. Bizarre things have happened here. Some of the staff has crazy stories,” said Thompson.

Some people say they heard voices and saw spirits in the ballroom.

“They can come and that the members can certainly throw parties up here and this is actually one of the more supposedly haunted rooms in the club. A woman in a fabulous 20s gown is known to walk these walls and a small boy has been known to come and talk with children up here,” added Thompson.

Despite it being a hunted attraction, the club is a place that invites guests and hosts events. For a list of upcoming events click here.

