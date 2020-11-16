Toledo Farmers Market announces COVID-19 changes for winter market visitors

Only 1 person per household can shop at the market at a time and patrons are asked to not linger.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with the Toledo Farmers Market announced Monday there will be extra precautions at the market this winter to keep customers and vendors safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the changes is that only one person per household can shop at the market at a time.

"We are asking that everyone help us keep our market safe by following these mandates so we can stay open," market officials said.

The mandates are:

Masks must be worn while at the market

Only one member from each household will be permitted to shop at the weekly market.

Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from one another while at the market.

Avoid lingering at the market.

Stay home if you are sick.