TOLEDO, Ohio — How d'ya like them apples? If the answer is long-simmered and in a butter form, you're in luck. Both the Oak Harbor Apple Festival AND the Grand Rapids AppleButter Festival take place this weekend, among many other great activities in the 419. Check out the Go 419 weekend guide to highlights of happenings in the area!

FRIDAY

2019 Ice Breaker Tournament | Huntington Center | Friday and Saturday

The NSG Group, The Huntington Center and Bowling Green State University, in conjunction with the Hockey Commissioners Association and College Hockey Inc., have been chosen to host the 2019 Ice Breaker Tournament. One of the premier NCAA Division I ice hockey tournaments in the nation, the event will be hosted at the Huntington Center Oct. 11-12. Bowling Green, Ohio State, RIT and Western Michigan will take part in the four-team tournament.

Haunted Glow Trail at Maumee Bay State Park | Friday and Saturday | 7-10 p.m.

Want to be scared to death in a haunted forest? Come to enjoy the more-glowing-than-ever Haunted Glow Trail at Maumee Bay State Park. Park in Lot 6 & 7 to access the trail by the big hill. There are more ghouls to scare the daylights out of you on the spooktacular trail, because park officials say their park guests never want to leave and end up living in the glowing forest for eternity. Come to visit on the only two nights they will give you candy or a scare (depending on your age). Wee young kids will be only slightly scared. This fundraiser is sponsored by American Cultural Exchange Service (ACES) www.ExploreTheWorld.org, and their high school international exchange students with their host families will be your entertainment for the evening. This event will benefit the Friends of Maumee Bay State Park, World Affairs Council of NWO and ACES student activities. A golf cart ($) is available for those who cannot walk the 1,000 steps of fright and delight. Rain or shine - but come prepared if it rains. This event also features a Halloween bake sale, face painting, glow products and lots of scary scenes to delight your night. Shuttle will be available for those camping to and from the campground store and the hotel. lobby. Trail opens from 7-10 PM each night.

SATURDAY

Corn Maze at the Butterfly House | 11455 Obee Road, Whitehouse | opens Saturday

Good news! The Corn Maze at the Butterfly House will be open for a shortened season this year. The season starts on Saturday, Oct. 12, and this year's theme is Superheroes. Duke Wheeler said with the good weather of the past few weeks, he determined the maze would be tall enough to hold the family favorite activity again this year.

Oak Harbor Apple Fest | 11455 Obee Road, Whitehouse | Saturday and Sunday

Celebrate the 41st year of the Oak Harbor Apple Fest, where there is something for everyone! The Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors this family oriented festival with over 30,000 visitors attending annually. The festival is held in downtown Oak Harbor with all activities located within a one block walking area. Come and see the crowning of the 2019-20 Royalty Court at opening ceremonies Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by the cutest baby contest. You can enjoy the sights and sounds of the Grand Parade at 2 p.m., bingo at the fire station, cornhole tournament and the talent show to round out the day’s entertainment. Saturday night be sure to come out the beer garden which will features live bands and a beer tent.

Sunday is chock full of fun as well, starting with a church service, thevClassic Car Show, 5K Apple Run, 1 Mile Kids Run, and local performers to make for a day of pure enjoyment! No admission fees for the festival and there is a shuttle from the high school parking lot. For a complete schedule of events, or to enter contests, visit www.oakharborohio.net

Put in Bay Island Oktoberfest | Saturday and Sunday

It's Oktoberfest - with an island vibe - this weekend as the Put-in-Bay family tradition celebrates Oktoberfest with lots of food, good beer, and live entertainment by the ever-popular Maxx Band. Great family fun is on tap Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy a wide variety of German foods including spatzel, cabbage rolls, brats, sauerbraten, Wienerschnitzel and all your favorite German sweets!

Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival | peninsula-wide | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The 24th annual lighthouse festival is a free, peninsula-wide event. Other activities include live entertainment, art and crafts, vendors and hayrides. The lighthouse itself will not be available for tours this year, but the The Keeper’s House Museum, the Life Saving Station Museum, and the gift shop will all be open. For the full schedule and some associated costs, click here.

Speakeasy, to benefit Historic Vistula Foundation | Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St. | 4:30 p.m.

Guests can take a trip back to the Prohibition Era, as the Bellwether at Toledo Spirits in Vistula is transformed into an authentic speakeasy.

The event starts Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and features an evening filled with libations, entertainment, jazz band, casino style gaming, chance style auction, and a hosted tour of the Vistula neighborhood on a vintage style trolley with a special guest historian.

Tickets are $65 each. Profits go to the Historic Vistula Foundation’s restoration efforts and various projects. Read more about the Historic Vistula Foundation and the history of the Vistula district: https://www.historicvistula.org/ Skip the fees! Call 419-320-3575 to get your tickets or purchase through the event page. https://mailchi.mp/81de73e7286f/historicvistulaspeakeasy

Trunk or Treat at Rehab Dynamics | 3160 Central Park West, Toledo | 3-5 p.m.

The 10th annual Trunk or Treat at Rehab Dynamics features decorated

trunks, an obstacle course, sensory bins, pumpkin decorating, Halloween crafts and more! No tricks - just treats. Costumes are optional. The event, at 3160 Central Park West in Toledo, is hosted by Sensory Support of NWO.

SUNDAY

Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival | Town Park, Front Street | 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

The 43rd annual Applebutter Fest scents the air of Grand Rapids this Sunday, featuring apple butter making, live music, crafts, food and more. Among the food and games, check out classic cars as well as a military encampment and reenactors/demonstrators. The kids' area features jugglers, puppeteers, ventriloquists, costumed storytellers, face painters, clowns, balloon animals and more. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

