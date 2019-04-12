TOLEDO, Ohio — Festive holiday events - and some heavy metal - are filling the air of the 419 this weekend. Check out what to check out when you Go 419 with our Must-do Rundown:

THURSDAY

Lights Before Christmas | Toledo Zoo | 3-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 3-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

With over 1 million lights, the award-winning Big Tree and 200+ illuminated animal images spread out across the zoo, the 2019 edition of the electrical spectacle is both merry AND bright! Caroling this weekend will be the Monroe H.S. Expressions and Cardinal Stritch High School on Thursday; Otsego Knightmusik and BGSU Collegiate Chorale on Friday; and Monclova Christian Academy and Mason High School band and choir on Saturday.

Five Finger Death Punch | Huntington Center | doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Not quite into Christmas carols? Maybe some Five Finger Death Punch will fit the bill. The heavy metal band hits the Huntington Center stage on Thursday, along with Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves and Fire From The Gods. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or the Huntington Center Box Office. Remaining tickets starting at $49.50 pre-tax and handling.

Creating a 21st Century Museum: The Whitney Museum of American Art | Toledo Museum of Art | 7 p.m.

John Stanley, the TMA's Interim Executive Director and former C.O.O. for the Whitney Museum of American Art, explores the history of a decade's long effort to expand the Whitney's New York City Upper East Side Marcel Breuer designed building. Through many failed attempts the process led to relocating the museum entirely to a new Renzo Piano designed building in the city's Meat Packing District. This free talk will reveal an insider's look at how such a bespoke building comes into being from idea to design to realization.

FRIDAY

Holiday Tree Climbing | Wildwood Preserve Metropark | 5:30 p.m.

Join Metroparks naturalists at this "tree-mendous" recreational tree climbing opportunity. Participants will be using harnesses and climbing ropes to get to the tree tops. All equipment provided. Please dress for the weather and wear closed-toed shoes. This special holiday climb will be a lighted spectacular. Don’t miss out, space is limited. The program repeats on Saturday and next weekend as well. Tickets are $25 for ages 8 and older and can be reserved online here.

Holiday Open House | Firenation Glass Studio & Gallery, 7166 Front St., Holland | 6-10 p.m.

'Tis almost the season for snow covered trees and handmade gifts of art. Join Firenation for the studio our annual Holiday Open House from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A jolly glassblowing demo will be at 7 p.m.

Come shop for those hard-to-buy-for gifts and home decor. All of the studio’s holiday items will be out, including Snowmen, Polar Bears, Penguins, Christmas Trees, Icicles, and Fused Ornaments. This is a free event with light appetizers and drinks. All ages welcome.

Comedian Bill Bellamy | Funny Bone, Levis Commons Perrysburg | two shows - 7:30 p.m., 10:15 p.m.

Bill Bellamy has been a staple in the world of comedy, performing hundreds of shows to sold-out audiences across the country over the last decade. Bill returns to television this fall starring in the sitcom "Mr. Box Office" with Jon Lovitz, Gary Busey and Vivica A. Fox which is airing nationally in syndication. His hit Showtime special, "Crazy, Sexy, Dirty" is now available on DVD.

Two shows each night: 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Tickets available for $35 online here.

Toledo Irish American Club Presents: The Drowsy Lads Christmas Celebration | St. Clement Hall, 2990 Tremainsville Road, Toledo | 7-11 p.m.

Join the Toledo Irish American Club for a Christmas Concert featuring The Drowsy Lads with special guests and dancers. The night features Irish music, carols, spirits and more. The club is bringing back The Drowsy Lads to perform an all-new Christmas program complete with traditional Irish music and sing-along carols. The Lads will be accompanied by special guests and dancers.

There will be beer on tap, Irish whiskey and Bailey's, along with a bake sale of Irish Whiskey Cake and soda bread for purchase just in time for the holidays. This is a family-friendly event and children 12 and under will get in for free. Tickets for ages 12 and older are $20 and can be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Doors are at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Joy of Giving, presented by Delta Sigma Theta | The Summit, 23 N. Summit St., Toledo | doors open at 7 p.m.

Join Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., for an evening of fun for a great cause. Come and enjoy an evening of food, entertainment and fun in the spirit of giving. Each year, the sorority supports the work being done on behalf of youth in our community through Lucas County Children's Services (LCCS). You can continue this tradition by bringing a new and unwrapped toy to the event. The sorority is accepting African-American dolls as it has in the past, but feel free to bring any toy that you feel a deserving child would enjoy. There will be a DJ and a cash bar available. Tickets are $22 and are available through Eventbrite. No tickets will sold at the door.

A TSO Tribute by Siberian Solstice | Fayette Opera House, 105 E. Main St., Fayette | 7 p.m.

The talented musical group from northwest Ohio once again will be gracing the stage of the Fayette Opera House, providing its exciting and inspirational Christmas show with music as originally performed by the nationally acclaimed "Trans-Siberian Orchestra." The music format is traditional Christmas music and classical pieces presented with a rock feel using electronic keyboards, drums, and guitars. Siberian Solstice has eight members on stage, enhanced by lighting and videos to tell the story of "The Angel's Gift" in both lyrics and narration. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY

Dinosaur Adventure | SeaGate Convention Centre | 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dinosaur Adventure is North America’s newest and most advanced traveling Dinosaur exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Learn about the most popular dinosaurs -tyrannosaurus, triceratops, diplodocus, velociraptor, and explore the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods.



Get up close and personal with a moving 40-foot T-Rex, partake in photo ops including dinosaur riding, and see what it’s like when Dinosaur Adventure’s Copycatasaurus imitates your every move!

As part of Dinosaur Adventure, children of all ages will enjoy a variety of activities: fossil crafting, Jurassic Jeeps, pre-historic themed obstacle courses and bounce houses, walking dinosaur rides, and more. The whole family will also be amused by our live entertainment featuring velociraptor training sessions and a baby dinosaur meet & greet.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Saturday, and 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sunday. Seagate Convention Center, 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Ticket prices range from $18 to $55. VIP packages, Children’s Activity Packages, and general admission pricing available.

East Toledo Christmas Parade | 11 a.m. | East Toledo

The 47th annual East Toledo Christmas Parade will be held Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s theme will be “Up on the House Top.” There will be temporary road closures as participants travel the course, from East Broadway Street and South Ravine Parkway Drive, south on East Broadway Street to Starr Avenue; west on Starr Avenue to Main Street; north on Main Street to Front Street; east on Front Street to Morrison Drive; south on Morrison Drive to Second Street to end at Waite High School skill center.

Christmas at the Peristyle | Toledo Museum of Art | 3-5 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with Christmas at the Peristyle. This Saturday matinee will feature sing-a-longs, the talented Toledo Opera Chorus, the University of Toledo Children's Choir, Toledo Symphony School of Music students, and a special visit from Santa!

Battle of the Badges hockey game | Huntington Center | 3-5 p.m.

Support the Toledo Police and Fire Departments as they hit the ice for the ninth annual Battle of the Badges hockey game at the Huntington Center. The Police vs. Fire Department hockey game will be played at 3 p.m., followed by the Walleye taking on the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are $19 and are good for both the Battle of the Badges game at 3 p.m. and the Walleye game at 7:15 p.m. A portion of each ticket purchased with a promo code (choose between 'TPD' or 'TFD') will benefit Police and Fire Department charities. Tickets can be purchased here.

And if you're heading to the Walleye game, bring a teddy bear with you to toss on the ice after the Walleye score their first goal. All teddy bears will be donated to local children's charities.

Miracle on Main Street 5K and Santa's Little Helpers Dash, beer garden and holiday parade | Main Street Sylvania | 2:30 p.m. packet pickup; 4 p.m. start

Historic downtown Sylvania’s Miracle on Main Street 5K and Santa’s Little Helper Kids Dash benefits Hospice of Northwest Ohio and is part of an afternoon full of activity.

The 5K starts at 4 p.m. and features an out and back course. Registration is $35 on race day. Kids can run the half-mile and quarter-mile dashes for free, starting at 5 p.m., but they must be registered.

At 3 p.m., UpSide Brewing's Winter Beer Garden opens. Following the kids' dash events, the holiday parade steps off at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Santa Hustle Cedar Point 5K and Half Marathon | Cedar Point | 7:30 a.m.

The Christmas season can bring a roller coaster of emotions. Here's a way to run right through that while running UNDER the roller coasters. The Santa Hustle Cedar Point 5K and Half Marathon is a race run in the unique venue of Cedar Point. The 5K cost is $44.75 and the half marathon is $64.75, without fees. the kids dash is $10, not counting fees. Registration can be completed here. This year's swag includes a full-zip women’s cut zip-up or a unisex performance hoodie and of course, wouldn’t be complete without the Santa hat, beard, and a festive finisher medal.

Perrysburg Holiday Parade | downtown Perrysburg | pre-parade activities at noon; parade at 2 p.m.

The annual downtown Perrysburg Holiday Parade starts at 2 p.m. and travels down Louisiana Avenue from East Seventh Street to Front Street. Pre-Parade activities start at noon and include:

Free snack stations throughout Louisiana Ave.

Santa writing station at O~Deer Diner

Johnny Rodriguez on the lawn of the Commodore Building at

Craft Station at Way Library

Free train rides for kids

Bean Bag Toss Game to win Marsha Buckeyes on the yard of the Perrysburg School Board

Strolling Carolers

Free pictures with Santa after the parade

Nutcracker on Ice; Winter Wonderland Family Skate | Slater Family Ice Arnea at Bowling Green State University | 2 p.m. Nutcracker; 3:30 p.m. public skate

More than 50 skaters from the Bowling Green Skating Club and Slater Family Ice Arena programs will present selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker on ice. The performance will be at 2 p.m. at the Slater Family Ice Arena. Admission is free and there will be a Nutcracker-themed public skate session beginning at 3:30 p.m. with additional off-ice activities and crafts for youth to enjoy. Regular admission fees apply for the public skate.

Christmas in Point Place/Shoreland parade and tree lighting | Point Place Lighthouse | 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Join Christmas in Point Place/Shoreland for the Christmas tree lighting, crowning of Ms. Point Place/Shoreland and the Christmas Procession.



Events start at the Point Place Lighthouse and travel down Summit Street. An after party will be held at Friendship Park Community Center, where there will be cookies, hot cocoa, and a visit from Santa.



