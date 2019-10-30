TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye hockey returns to the Huntington Center this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The defending Western Conference Champions will face the Florida Everblades on Saturday for the home opener of the 2019-20 season with several festivities.

From 3 p.m.-6 p.m., fans can enjoy an official Toledo Walleye Opening Weekend Tailgate Party at Hensville featuring live entertainment, food and drink specials, and various activities. Admission is free.

Additional activities include a chance to test your slapshot, a street hockey experience on St. Clair Street, and a giant inflatable Super Spike Slide. Giant Jenga, corn hole, and inflatable Tic-Tac-Toe will also be featured.

DJ Ey from BookthatDJ will be providing music for the event.

For the 21+ crowd, Opening Night Brewfest returns for another year at the Huntington Center. The sold-out event includes 12 3-ounce beer samples and access to an appetizer buffet. The beer tasting runs from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and the buffet is open from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday's game against the Everblades begins at 7:15 p.m. and the first 6,000 fans will receive a Toledo Walleye magnet schedule. Opening night has sold out since the inaugural season of the Walleye, with limited tickets remaining as of Wednesday.

The Walleye have several new faces this year, but a few old favorites return to the ice. Notably, forward T.J. Hensick has been named captain of the team, with forward and fan favorite Shane Berschbach returning as alternate captain for his sixth year in a Walleye jersey.

Newly-named Captain T.J. Hensick (left) and returning Alternate Captain Shane Berschbach (right) return to the Walleye.

Diane Woodring

Both goaltenders from last year's team, Pat Nagle and Kaden Fulcher, return to split duties in net.

Gone is veteran forward A.J. Jenks, who departed for fierce rival Fort Wayne Komets after five seasons with the Walleye.

Jenks returns to the Huntington Center on Sunday for the 5:15 p.m. puck drop as a member of the Komets to face his former team.

The festivities for that night include the “Krush the Car” promotion. Fans can swing a sledgehammer at a van decked out in Komets colors and graphics for a donation to benefit Lucas County Canine Care and Control, and Walleye Wishing Well. One swing is $10 or three swings can be had for $20.

"Krush the Car" begins at 4 p.m. before Sunday's game outside of the Huntington Center (on South Huron Street, near the Aquarium). Ticket packages including entry to the game and one swing are available.

In addition to "Krush the Car," Hockey Heritage Night will be celebrated. Former players from past Toledo teams including the Walleye, Storm, and Goaldiggers will be recognized.

The Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 2016 and a ceremony for the fifth class of inductees will be honored during Winterfest 2020.

Sunday will also feature a giveaway, with the first 1,500 fans through the gates able to score a mini replica of the 2018-19 Western Conference Championship banner.

Following the game, fans are invited to bring their own skates or rent on site for the Sunday tradition of a post-game open skate.

Tickets for both games can be purchased here or by calling the Huntington Center box office at 419-725-WALL.