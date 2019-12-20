TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has the first chance to get fizzy with it as Bud Light is hosting a Seltzer Launch Party at the Jan. 10 Walleye game to feature its four new flavors - black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.
The seltzers are launching in January, joining the popular seltzer market that's having a moment and is punctuated by the likes of White Claw, Truly, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer and Bon & Viv. At the Jan. 10 party, Bon & Viv seltzers also will be featured.
The Seltzer Launch Party will take place in the Aquarium at the Huntington Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m and feature a live DJ and an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet. Only 150 tickets are available for this event and organizers are expecting the party to sell out.
Party tickets are $40 and you get:
- A ticket to the Walleye game vs. Indy Fuel (7:16 p.m. game time)
- Four 3 oz. seltzer samples
- All-you-can-eat appetizer buffet
- Live DJ entertainment
When ordering tickets, select "Game + Bud Light Seltzer" option. Tickets can be ordered online here.