TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has the first chance to get fizzy with it as Bud Light is hosting a Seltzer Launch Party at the Jan. 10 Walleye game to feature its four new flavors - black cherry, lemon lime, strawberry and mango.

The seltzers are launching in January, joining the popular seltzer market that's having a moment and is punctuated by the likes of White Claw, Truly, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer and Bon & Viv. At the Jan. 10 party, Bon & Viv seltzers also will be featured.

RELATED: A major Bonis: Walleye forward Kyle Bonis returns to Toledo for rest of season

RELATED: A hard seltzer fest is coming to Cleveland this spring

RELATED: Bud Light has joined the spiked seltzer game

The Seltzer Launch Party will take place in the Aquarium at the Huntington Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m and feature a live DJ and an all-you-can-eat appetizer buffet. Only 150 tickets are available for this event and organizers are expecting the party to sell out.

Party tickets are $40 and you get:

A ticket to the Walleye game vs. Indy Fuel (7:16 p.m. game time)

Four 3 oz. seltzer samples

All-you-can-eat appetizer buffet

Live DJ entertainment

When ordering tickets, select "Game + Bud Light Seltzer" option. Tickets can be ordered online here.