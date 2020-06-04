TOLEDO, Ohio — The producers of the hit musical "Waitress" have decided to suspend all tour dates through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension includes the April 30 - May 3 performances at the Stranahan Theater.

Due to the suspension of the tour, "Waitress" has been rescheduled for Oct. 8 - 11, 2020.

For those who have already purchased tickets to the show, your seats have been automatically moved to the new run date.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the American Theatre Guild by e-mail at patronservicesrep@americantheatreguild.org.

For updates, visit BroadwayInToledo.com

American Theatre Guild representatives acknowledged that the date change may cause a need to exchange into a different performance. You can look for more information later this summer regarding exchange options.

Leaders with the guild said this in a statement:

"This is an unprecedented time, and we are taking into account venue closures, staffing availability and most importantly the well-being of our patrons and employees. Thank you for understanding."

