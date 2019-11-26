TOLEDO, Ohio — This holiday season, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra celebrates “the most wonderful time of the year” with festive concerts and special events across the region.

The TSO will hit the road and travel 15 out of the 31 days in December to various neighborhood churches, schools, and concert venues performing a collection of seasonal classics and traditional favorites for all ages.

“December is a very busy time for everyone, especially the musicians and production crew of our Toledo Symphony,” says Kelly Hill Kretzer, Ensemble Sales Associate for the TSO. “We are grateful to be able to bring our love and passion for music to so many communities across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. Expanding the accessibility to arts programming upholds our organization-wide mission of music education, artistic excellence, and community collaboration to the highest standard.”

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra will perform at a variety of locations this December.

HOLIDAY PERFORMANCES

December 4, 2019 – St. Joseph Catholic Church (Sylvania, OH)

December 5, 2019 – Grace Lutheran Church (Fremont, OH)

December 6, 2019 – Clyde High School (Clyde, OH)

December 7, 2019 – Christmas at the Peristyle (Toledo, OH)

December 8, 2019 – Handel’s Messiah (Toledo, OH)

December 10, 2019 – Westgate Chapel (Toledo, OH)

December 11, 2019 – Clay High School (Oregon, OH)

December 12, 2019 – St. Patrick Catholic Church (Bryan, OH)

December 14, 2019 – Toledo Ballet’s 79th Annual Nutcracker (Toledo, OH)

December 15, 2019 – Toledo Ballet’s 79th Annual Nutcracker (Toledo, OH)

December 18, 2019 – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Napoleon, OH)

December 19, 2019 – St. Wendelin Catholic Church (Fostoria, OH)

December 20, 2019 – St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (Temperance, MI)

December 21, 2019 – First Congregational Church (Toledo, OH)

December 22, 2019 – All Saints Catholic Church (Rossford, OH)

The Toledo Symphony’s holiday performances begin on Dec. 4 and conclude on Dec. 22, 2019.

To purchase tickets for Christmas at the Peristyle, Handel’s Messiah, and Toledo Ballet’s Nutcracker, visit toledosymphony.com or call the Toledo Symphony Box Office at 419-246-8000.

Visit toledosymphony.com for a full listing of all neighborhood and regional concerts.

