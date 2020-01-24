TOLEDO, Ohio — Hold onto your wallets, "glampers." The 55th Annual Camp and Travel RV Show is underway, and all of the technological amenities are on display.

You can tour more than 100 RV units ranging from the bare bones to the luxurious. One of the cheapest options on the floor includes a roughly $9,000 pop-up that can be towed by a minivan. The most luxurious includes a $150,000 Winnebago complete with washer and dryer.

Nearly every unit features some form of modern technology such as in-dash cameras, navigation, and Bluetooth systems, as well as built-in iPads, HD TVs, sound and gaming systems, and satellite dishes.

"I think the biggest thing is the technology of all the units. They've experienced that also in the RV industry," Dave Brown, show coordinator, said.

Glam-campers can rally around a roughly $53,000 Salem Hemisphere Elite Series complete with three TVs,a full shower, and two bathrooms. Many love the entertainment space and warm gray, country-chic vibe of this unit, Brown said.

Those with ATVs, golf carts, and other toys will enjoy toy hauler options that transform ramps and garages into outdoor patio areas.

The multi-million dollar selection includes motor homes that can get up to 18 miles per gallon and travel trailers that can be towed by today's smaller vehicles.

One of those includes a Boondock Edge, a retro teardrop-shaped trailer that can be towed by a Jeep. The lightweight trailer features an outdoor kitchen space with space inside to sleep. You can throw kayaks, surfboards, skis and other recreational tools on top.

Many RVs feature the comforts of home: outdoor bars and grills, real fireplaces, and ultra-modern kitchens.

If you'd like to see these comforts of home away from home, head to the SeaGate Centre Jan. 24-26. The show runs from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

You'll pay $8 to get in. Seniors will pay $6 Friday only. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

For more information, visit www.nwohrv.com and get a $1 off admission coupon.