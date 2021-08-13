Toledo Pride weekend kicks off with multi-faith service Thursday

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the First Unitarian churchyard at 3205 Glendale Ave. on Thursday, Aug. 19. It also will be livestreamed.

Toledo's 2021 Pride weekend is set to launch on Thursday, Aug. 19 with a multi-faith service.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the First Unitarian churchyard at 3205 Glendale Ave.

Equality Toledo Executive Director Sheena Barnes will keynote the service, speaking on "Our Interdependence." However, a number of other local leaders will also take part, including Toledo City Councilmember Nick Komives, Equality Toledo Board Chair Billy Mann and a number of LGBTQ+ people of faith.

For those who wish to take part, but are unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook here. If you do attend in person, be aware the event could be moved indoors should there be rain.

Several area faith communities, including First Unitarian, have gone through a formal process to publicize themselves as welcoming of the LGBTQ+ community, including performing marriage ceremonies and welcoming LGBTQ+ people into leadership roles.

This multi-faith service was organized by Equality Toledo Faith Leaders, which is chaired by Pastor Martin Billmaier of St. Lucas Lutheran Church.