Toledo Pride events extend beyond Live at the Park festivities

Brunches, art, live music, coffee and brews are set for this weekend, while more activities keep the Pride alive into September.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you miss out on a ticket to the three sold-out Live at the Park by Toledo Pride events coming up this weekend? Don't worry - you have several more ways to celebrate both this weekend and through September!

Express your Pride and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community with these events:

SATURDAY

Grindhrs coffee shop, 625 Adams St., will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for coffee and community.

Village on Adams, on Adams Street, features art, brunch, brews, vintage threads rainbows and even more. All day.

Hamburger Mary's, at the Docks restaurants, will have Pride celebrations all day. Opens at noon.

Georgjz 419, 1205 Adams St., features live music from 2-8 p.m. and a giant after Pride party.

SUNDAY

The Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl lets you crawl along Adams Street from 2-5 p.m. at various participating locations. A $5 cover charge gets you access and rainbow-themed dishes and drinks will be featured. A kids' area will be available from 2-5 p.m. on the corner of Adams Street and 14th Street. Wristbands can be purchased at any of the participating locations.

SEPT. 9

Toledo Pride at the Sundance Kid Drive-in kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Entry of $10 gets you in to see "The Birdcage" on the big screen. The drive-in is located at 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon.

SEPT. 12

Picnic at the Park is set with Georgjz 419 - more details to come!