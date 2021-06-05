Toledo Pride events extend beyond Live at the Park festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you miss out on a ticket to the three sold-out Live at the Park by Toledo Pride events coming up this weekend? Don't worry - you have several more ways to celebrate both this weekend and through September!
Express your Pride and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community with these events:
SATURDAY
- Grindhrs coffee shop, 625 Adams St., will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for coffee and community.
- Village on Adams, on Adams Street, features art, brunch, brews, vintage threads rainbows and even more. All day.
- Hamburger Mary's, at the Docks restaurants, will have Pride celebrations all day. Opens at noon.
- Georgjz 419, 1205 Adams St., features live music from 2-8 p.m. and a giant after Pride party.
SUNDAY
The Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl lets you crawl along Adams Street from 2-5 p.m. at various participating locations. A $5 cover charge gets you access and rainbow-themed dishes and drinks will be featured. A kids' area will be available from 2-5 p.m. on the corner of Adams Street and 14th Street. Wristbands can be purchased at any of the participating locations.
SEPT. 9
Toledo Pride at the Sundance Kid Drive-in kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Entry of $10 gets you in to see "The Birdcage" on the big screen. The drive-in is located at 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon.
SEPT. 12
Picnic at the Park is set with Georgjz 419 - more details to come!
Stay up to date at toledopride.com or visit the Facebook page.