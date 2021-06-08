Eat, sip and shop under the stars | Toledo Night Market is back June 19

The season's first night market is set to feature more than 85 local vendors, showcasing art, clothing, handmade jewelry and fresh produce.

Toledo's Night Market is back, transforming the farmers' market into an evening affair.

Starting Saturday, June 19, those in the 419 can enjoy live music, food and shopping as the sun goes down and under the moonlight.

The season's first night market is set to feature more than 85 local vendors, showcasing art, clothing and handmade jewelry alongside a limited amount of fresh produce.

Those who attend the first market this summer can listen to the musical stylings of Everyday People 419 while strolling through the open-air market and snacking on goodies from local vendors and food trucks. Plus, you can sip on locally-crafted beer to enjoy a milder Saturday night out on the town.

“After an amazing inaugural 2019 night market season followed by the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, we are very excited to bring back Toledo Night Market events in 2021,” the night market's creator, Fancy Moreland said. “We hope people are ready to get back out and have fun, while supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Proceeds from the June 19 night market will benefit the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, a not-for-profit organization that has been ministering to the needs of homeless and low-income residents of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan for 65 years.

General admission for the monthly Toledo Night Market is $5 and children 12 and under get in free. The event goes from 6 - 11 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine. Free parking is available at and near the Toledo Farmers’ Market, which is located at 525 Market Street in downtown Toledo.