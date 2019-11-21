The Toledo Lucas County Public Library unveiled a new app this week aimed at making it easier for you to check out books.

The app allows users to scan books at local book stores to see if the book is available at the library for free. If it is, the library will place it on hold for you.

Other app features include free online research tools. You can self check-out books, audio books and magazines on the app if you're in a hurry or know what you're looking for.

"It just makes it really easy. Technology is so popular right now, so the library is just trying to continue make sure that everyone can get access to our resources not just one way, just to be able to have it on an app and have it at the palm of your hand," Media Relations Coordinator Kelsey Cogan said.

The app is available on Google Play and in the App store.

RELATED: Free family fun can be found at Sanger Branch Library

RELATED: Library program allows kids to check out toys