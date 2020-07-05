TOLEDO, Ohio — Get a taste of outer space and launch into the life of an astronaut through the Imagination Station.

Ohio astronaut Don Thomas will be live on Facebook Monday, May 11, telling you all about his celestial travels.

Thomas flew on four space shuttle missions during his 20 year career with NASA, which included a trip on board the Discovery where he was responsible for the deployment of the sixth and final Tracking and Data Relay Satellite, which is still in use today for the Hubble and International Space Station programs.

He has spent a total of 44 days in space, completing nearly 700 orbits around the Earth.

Since his retirement in 2007, Thomas has been working to inspire young people to explore careers in science, math, engineering and technology by telling his story.

You can join in the session at 10 a.m. Monday to hear about the wonders of space firsthand and get your all your cosmic questions answered.

Imagination Station Toledo POSITIVITY POST! Earlier this year we hosted our 6th annual Girl ... Power event, a day committed to inspiring young girls to follow their STEM dreams. BCAN partnered with us to capture this video from the special day to remind us the importance of inspiring the future's next female STEM professionals!

