Imagination Station's 'New Year's Eve EVE Bouncy Ball Drop' goes virtual

You can celebrate the new year from your couch on Wednesday and watch a livestream of the center's scientists dropping 21,000 bouncy balls!

Celebrate the new year from the comfort of your couch this year with a live stream from the Imagination Station on Wednesday!

This year, the science center's "New Year's Eve EVE" event is going virtual.

Even though you'll be tuning in online, the early celebration will still be jam-packed with fun, science and -- of course -- a whole lot of bouncy balls!

Join the center's extreme scientists as they bring New Year excitement to your home.

Those who participate will learn how to make their own party favors, get a first-hand look at the center's at-home activity boxes and watch LIVE as the scientists drop 21,000 bouncy balls at 2:21 p.m. for the celebration's grade finale.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. You can watch the stream here when it goes live.

HOMEMADE PARTY FAVORS

Sound Sandwich

What You Need:

Jumbo craft sticks

Wide rubber bands

Narrow rubber bands

Plastic drinking straws

Scissors

Markers

What You Do:

Stretch a wide rubber band lengthwise over one craft stick. Cut two pieces of straw about 1 ½ inches long each. Put one of the small straw pieces under the rubber band about ⅓ from the end of the stick and the other on top of the rubber band ⅓ from the other end. Place the second craft stick on top so the straws are sandwiched in between. Fasten by wrapping a narrow rubber band around each end of the craft stick sandwich. Hold sound sandwich up to your mouth and blow between the sticks like a harmonica.

Bouncy Ball

What You Need:

1 tbsp white school glue

½ tsp borax

1 tbsp cornstarch

4 tbsp warm water

Washable paint

1 small disposable cup

1 medium disposable cup

1 Disposable stirring stick

What You Do:

In the smaller cup thoroughly mix borax, cornstarch and warm water. In the larger cup thoroughly mix glue and a few drops of paint. Carefully pour the water mixture into the larger cup (make sure borax and cornstarch is completely suspended in the water before pouring) and stir gently. A gooey clump should begin to form and cling to your stir stick. Pour the liquid out of the cup (into a trash can, NOT down a sink drain). Roll the gooey clump into the shape of a ball. It may feel soft, wet and sticky at first but keep rolling it until the ball feels very dry. Let “cure” overnight. For best results, store in a rounded container (a plastic egg works well) as the bouncy ball may still take the shape of the container over time. If your bouncy ball loses its shape you can slowly and gently reform it.