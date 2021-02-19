Organic Bliss Deli and Bakery makes sandwiches accessible for gluten-free needs

The deli is built upon its use of natural and organic ingredients, catering to every customer's need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Health-conscious foodies can find comfort at Toledo's Organic Bliss Gluten-Free Deli and Bakery.

Though the name makes clear it has a wide range of gluten-free options - a haven for those with allergies - it does have gluten-full options as well. But, no matter what you choose, you know you'll be indulging in local, natural and organic ingredients.

A good sandwich can be a hard find for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. However, Organic Bliss not only fills that need, but does so with skill. Its grain-free sandwich bread manages to be soft and maintain its structure, which can be hard to balance without the elasticity that gluten brings.

The deli sandwiches aren't light on the toppings either; the roast beef is overflowing with meat and covered in delightfully spicy brown mustard, giving it a bit of a bite.

Each sandwich comes with a small deli salad - which you can also buy by the tub. While the deli does have chicken and tuna salads, all of the others, like the potato and pasta salads, are vegan.

But, Organic Bliss isn't just a stop for lunch, breakfast sandwiches fill the menu as well. The southwest breakfast sandwich, stuffed with eggs, pepper jack, grilled onion and green pepper, with a side of salsa, of course, is a must-try.

You can get your smoothie fix and support local, too! Organic Bliss has a huge menu of healthy smoothies, juices and icies.

The icies particularly are a welcome treat. Unlike what you'd pick up at an ice cream shop, it comes blended and serves as a thinner smoothie, perfect as an addition to your meal. The "Very Berry" is bright and tart, a healthy way to top off a hearty lunch.

Everything in the Organic Bliss bakery is gluten-free, but staff can accommodate other allergies as well. All you have to do is call their baker to discuss your individual needs.

The best thing is, you don't even have to leave your car. The shop has a drive-thru so you can get your snacks on the go.

To get a complete look at the Organic Bliss menu, click here.

Organic Bliss is located at 3723 North King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617.

You can reach them at 419-517-7799.

Store hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed