Getting ready for the German-American Festival: Your guide to the 2023 GAF

The German-American Festival returns to Oakshade Grove Aug. 25-27 for the 57th annual celebration of German and Swiss cultures.

OREGON, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video initially aired Aug. 22, 2022.

The German-American Festival is a time-honored northwest Ohio tradition and one of the largest and longest-running ethnic festivals in the region.

The GAF is billed as Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Each fest features a variety of traditional, authentic German food and import beer.

In addition to the food, festivalgoers can experience authentic German music, folk dancing, and a wide variety of entertainment, including rides and contests.

Money from the festival supports the German and Swiss cultural center and philanthropic programs in the Toledo area.

Here's what you need to know to make the weekend "wunderbar."

German-American Festival

Location

Oak Shade Grove 3624 Seaman Road, Oregon, Ohio



Hours

Thursday, Aug. 24 "Taste of the Festival" preview night

Friday, Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets

Festival

Thursday, Aug. 24 "Taste of the Festival" preview night: $40 Includes entrance to the festival, food, das boot with two pours and live music

Friday through Sunday Single-day pass: $9 Two-day pass: $15 Three-day pass: $20 Children 12 and under: Free when accompanied by an adult Available online or at the box office only



VIP tent passes

Single-day: $75

Weekend: $150 VIP access to exclusive German-American Festival Tent Uniformed security validating VIP access Access to authentic German bar (Das Schwaben Bar) Food and drink package including beer and wine tickets, brats, potato pancakes, water and soda Access to "luxury loos" (Clean, attended, flushable toilets and real sinks with water) Live German music and entertainment Cash and credit purchases at specialized food booth and bar, no need to wait in line Can be used by different guest each day, but not same day Available online or at box office only



Food and beverage

Credits available online for $20, $60 or $100 Redeemable at any entrance or at customer service inside festival grounds Food and beverage tickets are credited amounts, not all-you-can-eat/drink



Shuttle service

One-day shuttle pass: $10

Two-day shuttle pass: $18

Shuttle schedule, pick-up and drop-off locations, and tickets available at this link

Parking

70 acres of free, lighted parking are available

Parking areas can be entered from Starr Avenue, Corduroy Road or Seaman Road

"People movers" are available continuously to transport visitors from parking areas to festival grounds in golf carts

Rain or shine parking also available at Starr Elementary School, Fassett Middle School and Clay High School lots (east lot) Shuttles will run from the above lots to festival grounds

Accessible parking is available directly in front of festival grounds on Seaman Road, car must have a disability parking permit (placard, sticker or license plate)

A parking map can be viewed here.

Shuttle service is available from Toledo-area locations to festival grounds for $10. Shuttle tickets include free parking at a pick-up lot and drop-off at the location.

To view a list of shuttle locations and departure times and to purchase shuttle tickets, click here.

Food

What to eat

Bratwurst - German-style sausage that comes in a variety of flavors and styles, including jalapeno, cheddar and smoked

- German-style sausage that comes in a variety of flavors and styles, including jalapeno, cheddar and smoked Schnitzel - breaded, tenderized slice of meat, served on a Kaiser roll

- breaded, tenderized slice of meat, served on a Kaiser roll Potato pancakes - potatoes, carrots and onions mashed up and fried, German-style (which have a strained relationship with local refrigerators and fires)

- potatoes, carrots and onions mashed up and fried, German-style (which have a strained relationship with local refrigerators and fires) Swiss Bäckerei - Swiss-style bakery with imported cheeses, breads and meats. Homemade pastries are also available here.

- Swiss-style bakery with imported cheeses, breads and meats. Homemade pastries are also available here. Chicken - prepared in a maxi-cooker to ensure each piece is perfectly cooked

- prepared in a maxi-cooker to ensure each piece is perfectly cooked Potato salad - done German-style, with vinegar and pickles

- done German-style, with vinegar and pickles Pommes Frites - fries

- fries And more, including pickles, sauerkraut balls, cake, ice cream, pretzels and funnel cakes.

Alcohol sales end at midnight Friday and Saturday. Beer, wine and liquor available on Sunday.

Schedule of events

Main stage 6 p.m. to midnight: Phenix 8 p.m.: Opening ceremony (immediately following parade)

Weingarten 6 p.m. to midnight: Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans 6:45 p.m.: D'Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattler Gruppe

Schwabenhalle 6 p.m. to midnight: Alpine Blast Trio 6:45 p.m. Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe 8:45 p.m.: D'Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattler Gruppe

Arena 7:30 p.m.: Masskrugstemmen (Stein lifting competition)



Main stage 2 to 7 p.m.: Enzian 7 p.m. to midnight: Phenix

Weingarten 2 to 7 p.m.: Alpentrio Grubelsdorfer 7 p.m. to midnight: Jay Fox and the Jammin' Germans 2:45 p.m.: Toledo Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattler Gruppe 3:45 p.m.: Deutsche Volkstanz Gruppe 4:45 p.m.: D'Holzhacker Buam Schuhplattler Gruppe



Check out a map of the German-American Festival grounds at this link.