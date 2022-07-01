Looking for fun things to do this Fourth of July weekend? We've got you covered

From Killer Queen at Promenade Park Friday to fireworks Sunday to the River Run 10K Monday there are fun events through the long holiday weekend.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired Thursday.

Are you looking for fun events this holiday weekend? Check out these activities happening in Toledo beginning Friday night:

FRIDAY

★ Promedica Summer Concert Series: Killer Queen

○ 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

○ Promenade Park; Downtown along the river

○ In 1993, after the passing of the legendary Freddie Mercury, Patrick Myers put together a band to pay tribute to the mythic singer. From the U.K., Killer Queen’s first gig was at London University, where Mercury himself once played. Since then the band has honored Queen’s memory by playing giant stadiums worldwide.

○ 7:30 p.m.

○ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

○ The RAW WHISKEY TOUR will see the band on stage in 50 markets across North America.

SATURDAY

○ 2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

○ The Village on Adams

○ Join the official kickoff to the summer season on Adams Street. A day filled with live music and entertainment, games, food trucks, caricature artists, face painting, a water balloon fight and more. Wristbands are $5 and get you entry into each of the bars along Adams Street.

○ 10 p.m. - 11 p.m.

○ Downtown Toledo

○ Join the fun on the riverfront for the city’s annual fireworks celebration. Food trucks will be parked along Promenade Park and fireworks will begin at dark. Promenade Park, International Park and Glass City Metropark will be open for residents to watch fireworks. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show! All downtown parking lots and garages will be open for business. Metered street parking is free after 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

○ 7:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

○ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

○ Enjoy a summer evening sitting in the historic Amphitheatre, listening to live music while surrounded by family, friends and the entire animal kingdom! Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Gates open at 6 p.m.

★ Maumee & Perrysburg Independence Day Fireworks

○ Dusk (Approximately 9:45 p.m.)

○ Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge

○ Enjoy the regional fireworks show, a joint effort by the city of Maumee and the Perrysburg CVB, where you can sit under the stars and experience an incredible fireworks display celebrating our independence! Fort Meigs, the largest reconstructed wooden fort and battlefield in the USA is backdrop to this glorious show, but you can also catch the display all over town at Riverside Park, Hood Park, Buttonwood Park and as far away as Levis Commons. Fireworks will begin at dusk and will last approximately 20-25 minutes.

MONDAY

○ 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

○ WTOL Studios

○ Take part in Downtown Toledo’s fifth-annual premier, competitive 10k tradition with a prize purse totaling $4,500, plus free Saucony shoes to all first place age group winners. Start at Promenade Park on Summit Street and finish at the WTOL 11 studios on Water Street. Wear your red, white and blue! Choose the virtual option if you can’t make it but still want to run 10k and receive the premium Run Toledo perks package. (Maximum Field: 1,100 Runners; Minimum Age: 9 on race day)

○ 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

○ Walbridge Park

○ Featuring the Cake Walkin Jazz Band, games, crafts, watermelon eating contest, and more.

