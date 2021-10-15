Pumpkins, candy and movies, oh my! Celebrate the season with Toledo's Fall Festival

On Saturday, Oct. 16, families can take part in Toledo's Fall Festival, and the first 300 kids can take home a free pumpkin.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Feeling fall? Celebrate with the city of Toledo!

The city is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 6-9 p.m. near the open-air shelter of Ottawa Park.

Free pumpkins will be given away to the first 300 children. Plus, you can satisfy that sweet tooth with free candy, popcorn, cider and doughnuts!

Families looking for a more chill celebration can enjoy a free movie. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m., and participants can enjoy "The Addams Family" from the comfort of their cars, in chairs or on blankets in a socially distanced setting.

Don't worry about packing snacks - food trucks will be available! But, do pack for the weather; the event will go on rain or shine.

For those who wish to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-245-1198 or submit a request online here.