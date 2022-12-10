Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Dec. 9-11 features holiday shopping, Santa and sugar-plum fairies

Holiday fun abounds! Check out these events to fill your weekend with seasonal cheer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Are you ready to celebrate the holiday season? Make plans to enjoy all the fun holiday events in and around Toledo this weekend.

FRIDAY

Holidays at the Manor House | Wildwood Preserve Metropark | 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday

Enjoy a Toledo Christmas classic with a tour through the former Stranahan family home on the grounds of Wildwood Preserve Metropark. Volunteers have decorated the 30,000-square-foot Manor House for Christmas so visitors can soak up the holiday spirit.

The event is free and reservations are not required, though the model train exhibit will accommodate only a limited number of visitors at a time.

Bring a hat, scarf or mittens to donate on the "mitten tree" set up inside the Manor House lower level.

Toledo School for the Arts Winterfest concert | TSA Flying Pig Cafe | 7 p.m. Friday

Join the Toledo School for the Arts band and orchestra for a winter showcase concert at the TSA Flying Pig Cafe, 333 14th St., Toledo. The event is free.

SATURDAY

Santa Paws | Earnest Brew Works, downtown location | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Get your pet's photo with Santa Claus at Earnest Brew Works and help a local animal-rescue organization at the brewery's downtown location, 25 S. St. Clair St., Toledo.

Photos with jolly old St. Nick are free, but donations are welcome and benefit Toledo Animal Rescue. Also, Earnest will donate $1 for each pint of beer sold at the event.

The Nutcracker | Stranahan Theater | 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

It's a holiday classic! The Toledo Ballet and Toledo Symphony Orchestra present The Nutcracker, featuring E.T.A. Hoffman's choreography and Tchaikovsky's score.

Tickets for the performance at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., are available here.

Holiday Night Market | One SeaGate | 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m to 8 p.m. Sunday

Looking for unique Christmas gifts made by local artisans? Check out the Holiday Night Market at One SeaGate this weekend.

The event will feature two levels of shopping, artists' booths, food, drink, music, gift wrapping and even Santa Claus.

Admission is $5. Parking at the nearby Vistula Parking Garage will be free.

SUNDAY

Fort Meigs Holiday Open House | Perrysburg | noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Travel back in time for Christmas as it was in the early 19th century at Fort Meigs, 29100 W. River Road.

The fort's holiday open house will include a cast of War of 1812 soldiers and civilians who will demonstrate aspects of camp life and answer questions.

The free event also will include music, refreshments and hands-on activities.

Polar Paws and Santa Claws | Toledo Zoo and Aquarium | 4 p.m. Sunday

Ready to make a mad dash through the zoo dressed like one of Santa's elves? If so, this is your kind of 5k run/walk event.

Participants are encouraged to dress in holiday attire, including garments that light up.

To register, check out the zoo's race website.

