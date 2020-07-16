Toledo Draftcade offers 60+ classic arcade cabinets for patrons

The former site of Fat Fish Blue at Levis Commons now offers an old school video game experience along with an updated menu and drink selection

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Toledo Funny Bone is planning on reopening its stage to comedians on August 1.

But the bar and restaurant that connects to the comedy club will look a little more old school.

On the west end of Levis Commons in Perrysburg sits a new bar in a familiar location.

As the corporate owners of the former Fat Fish Blue have re-branded and renovated the space into the new Toledo DraftCade.

Now, more than 60 classic arcade cabinets fill the bar and restaurant with the sounds of a bygone era.

The games are all-you-can-play with a wristband purchase added to your bill.

"And definitely I think it'd be a great place after a long day at work. Coming out, hanging out and like I said playing games and bringing back childhood memories," said Nadia Castilleja, General Manager of Toledo DraftCade/Toledo Funny Bone.

Toledo Draftcade is holding a soft opening this week and will then be opened Wednesdays through Sundays.

And good news for parents, children are welcome to enjoy the gaming experience during the majority of Draftcade's operating hours.

"I think it's important to let the kids come out during the week and have fun. We are doing wristbands during the week at half off, so they'd be $4 all you can play; and then during the weekends it'll be $8," said Castilleja.

Along with all of their arcade cabinets, they've also installed new beer taps at the bar to offer 40 beers on tap. Including some from local breweries.

Nadia Castilleja said once the craziness of reopening a bar/restaurant during a global pandemic settles down, she expects to be able to offer special deals for gaming time, and be able to host parties and business meetings.

And along with the newly installed games, they are also hosting a fully updated menu and drink listing as well.

"You can get on Facebook and Instagram, our menus and pictures, everything is on there." said Castilleja