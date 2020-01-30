TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Cherokee will be hosting the fifth annual "Sap Game" this Saturday at the Team Toledo Ice House.

The "Sap Game" is an annual tradition honoring the life and legacy of Ken "Sap" Miller.

Sap co-owned the Team Toledo Ice House and was president of the Toledo Cherokee Jr. A hockey team.

Following Sap's death five years ago, the event was created to raise money for the SAP Memorial Foundation. The foundation helps support local children interested in learning hockey through the Greater Toledo Amateur Hockey Association.

Ken "Sap" Miller resurfacing the ice at the Team Toledo Ice House which he co-owned until his passing five years ago.

The SAP Memorial Award will also be presented prior to puck drop to one member of the Toledo Cherokee organization from the past or present who has gone above and beyond with their support.

Additionally, a 50/50 raffle and other donation opportunities will take place.

“This game means a lot to our organization as well as my family, Sap was not only a great man who I think about every day and I know he would be honored to know we are continuing to share his legacy every season with our Sap game," said Cherokee head coach Kenny Miller.

Free t-shirts will be available first come, first serve to those who purchase tickets. GTAHA players can get in free by wearing a Toledo Cherokee jersey to the game. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children at the door.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. versus the Columbus Mavericks at the Team Toledo Ice House at 1258 West Alexis Road.

