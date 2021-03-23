The main character, 78-year-old Sherman Crumpler, has an urge—a yearning to breach boundaries that have seemed impossible to reach.

A Toledo author is making a splash with the publishing of her first-ever novel, and it's set right here in the Glass City.

"Sherman's March to the Sea" follows the main character, 78-year-old Sherman Crumpler’s imaginary march to the sea in a time he feels “trapped.”

This 360-page novel was written by Toledoan Heather Denniss.

Denniss, a senior citizen herself, has been a journalist for more than 25 years and is finally dabbling in the art of fiction.

Published by Outskirts Press, Inc., Sherman’s March to the Sea is available for purchase worldwide including Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.