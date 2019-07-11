TOLEDO, Ohio — From the tasty (wine tasting and wizardly spirits) to the historic (the anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald), and physical feats (Churchill's 52nd half marathon and Zoomba at the Zoo), there is no shortage of things in which to immerse yourself this weekend. Check out the Go 419 Must-do Rundown:

THURSDAY

Firelands Winery Holiday Open House | Firelands Winery, Sandusky | 12-4 p.m.

Firelands Winery's Annual Holiday Open House will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the winery 917 Bardshar Road, Sandusky. There will be live entertainment, food from Osteria Gusto Expo Kitchen, and your favorite Firelands, Mantey, and Specialty wines.

During the visit, you can get some holiday shopping done with our award-winning wines and beautiful gift baskets.



Ticket price is $25 per person.

During the open house, Firelands will be collecting items for the Victory Kitchen of Sandusky. Needed items include paper products (cups, plates, spoons/forks, napkins, bowls), eggs, salad dressing, oil, breakfast meats, plastic wrap/foil, Bisquick, flour, sugar, dish soap, bleach, instant mashed potatoes, any canned fruit/vegetable, disinfectant spray, corn meal, cooking spray, salt & pepper, laundry detergent, LG (industrial strength) stainless steel scratch pads, window cleaner, trash bags (55 gallon size), light bulbs (60 watt), hand soap, butter/margarine, and salt for sidewalks.

Science After Dark - Science and Spirits (21+) | Imagination Station | 6-9 p.m.

All those 21 and older who have ever wanted to enjoy Imagination Station without having to elbow 8-year-olds out of the way for a chance to ride the high wire cycle or power their way to the top of the BOYO, will not want to miss Science After Dark at Imagination Station.

The night features full museum access, a cash bar and exciting science demonstrations. It’s a thinking person’s happy hour with a different twist each time.



Enjoy tastings from local distilleries, including: 6/5 Distilling, High Level Distillery and Toledo Spirits. Then sip on a specialty cocktail from one of these amazing distilleries! While you're at it, you won't want to miss out on some delicious BBQ to eat while you're watching some extreme science experiments.



Ready to take on a challenge? Test your balance and see who can last the longest on a mechanical bull! And dance the night away to killer tunes from Book That DJ!

Tickets

Pre-sale tickets are $25 each and include 7 tastings, light snacks and all activities.

At-the-door pricing is $30 for Imagination Station Members and $35 for Non-members.

Food will be available for purchase and guests may purchase additional drinks from a full cash bar.

Style for the Cure | The Heights | 6-9 p.m.

Style for the Cure is a one-stop, pop-up shop extravaganza on the 12th Floor of the Renaissance Hotel Toledo in beautiful downtown Toledo.



Pop-up shops include: Stella and Dot, Ragazza, Meig, Vivian Kate, Dale and Blue, Beautiful Blooms by Jen, Rialto Jean Project, and Sophia Lustig.

Tickets for the fashion show come at three different levels:

$30 ticket will grant entry to the event and one glass of wine from the bar

$55 ticket will grant entry to the event and one raffle ticket for a small prize raffle and two drinks from the bar

$75 ticket will grant entry to the event and a one-night stay in the Glass City Suite at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel in addition to three drinks from the bar.

A portion of the sales from the event will be donated to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

FRIDAY

EPIC Toledo Leadership Summit | Renaissance Toledo | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The 12th Leadership Summit is the premier event for young professionals in the Toledo Region and brings together over 400 young professionals and community leaders. The event focuses on community building and career enhancing and will be an opportunity for young professionals to learn about themselves and become outstanding leaders for your company and our community.

At the 2019 EPIC Toledo Leadership Summit attendees will gain the skills, insights and resources to take on divisive issues in an effective manner and keep their composure when it matters most.

Cost is $100 for EPIC members and $125 for nonmembers. Visit epictoledo.com/events for the full schedule.

Hot Glass Exhibition Gala | 300 Madison Ave., Toledo | 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The 2019 Hot Glass Exhibition brings together artists and arts enthusiasts to celebrate Toledo’s heritage as the Glass City and the birthplace of the studio glass movement.



The exhibition is open to the public at 300 Madison Lobby at 300 Madison Ave. It will be open starting through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



The exhibition showcases original creations of leading local and international glass artists, culminating in an auction raise funds that benefit The Arts Commission’s activities and programs. This year’s Hot Glass Exhibition features more than 100 original works in glass.



The concluding Gala Auction will be held on Friday at the 300 Madison Lobby. The evening will feature a silent and live auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by The Chop House, desserts, and a cash bar.



All artwork will be auctioned, as well as several glass experience and tour packages. Admission is $95 per person. Young professionals, ages 40 and under, may purchase discounted rate of $45.



For reservations to the November 8th auction, please call The Arts Commission, 419-254-2787, ext. 0 or visit theartscommission.org.

Heartwarming Party | Ronald McDonald House Charities, 3883 Monroe St., Toledo | 6:30-10:30 p.m.

There will be dueling pianos, clinking glasses, and plenty of good autumn cheer at the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio's Heartwarming Party!

Join your hosts, WTOL's Jerry Anderson and Melissa Andrews, for this epic fundraiser that helps keep families in the region together during difficult times.



Enjoy great food! Bid on the awesome silent auction items! Ponder the secrets of the mystery boxes! And much more ... all for the families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House by Toledo Hospital!

Wine by the Glass Pavilion | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Enjoy four wines and paired hors d’oeuvres from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. during It’s Friday! at the Toledo Museum of Art. Tickets are $25 Museum members and $40 nonmembers, plus tax. Friday's theme is "Iconic Italy," and features beloved Italian wines.

Friday's Wine by the Glass Pavilion features wines of Italy.

Toledo Museum of Art

SATURDAY

Churchill's Half Marathon and ProMedica 5K to End Hunger | Perrysburg High School to Shops at Fallen Timbers | 6 a.m.

The 52nd annual Churchill's Half Marathon hits the streets starting at 9 a.m., with race day registration and packet pickup at 6:45 a.m. Even if you're not a runner, come out to cheer on those who are making the 13.1 mile trek from Perrysburg High School to the Shops at Fallen Timbers.

The half marathon is a certified, scenic, point to point course starting at Perrysburg High School. The course travels over rolling hills along the Maumee River taking you through Perrysburg, Waterville, and Maumee and finishing at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. Bus service will be available to get you from Fallen Timbers to Perrysburg High School for the start No busing will be provided back to Perrysburg High School after you finish the race. Bag drop service will be available.

The ProMedica 5K to End Hunger starts at the Shops at Fallen Timbers at 9 a.m. Race day registration costs are $70 to run the half marathon and $35 to run the 5K. More information about the race can be found at the website here.

Brandon Kreischer Memorial 5K Run/Walk | 1 Faber Drive, Bryan | 8 a.m.

This memorial 5k is being organized for the family of Brandon Kreischer, who was killed in Afghanistan on July 29, 2019. All money will be donated to Grace and Callum for their futures. The race starts at 8 a.m., but those signing up on race day will want to get there earlier. Race fee is $25. More information on the race can be found on the website here.

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

Kreischer family

Fall Craft & Vendor Show | St. Patrick of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, Toledo | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

This St.Pat's PSO-sponsored event features more than 40 vendors. Browse a wide variety of items, including rosaries, hand-blown glassware, purses, wooden crafts, wreaths, mittens and scarves, novelties and much more. Visitors can also enjoy a bake sale and concessions.

St. Patrick of Heatherdown

Live music at the GlasSalon | Toledo Museum of Art | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Families can make music-inspired artwork and then enjoy live music by Americana singer Vester Frey and special guests Peter Karchenko and Larry Meyer at 11 a.m. in the GlasSalon. This event is free.

Americana singer Vester Frey will be joined by special guests Peter Karchenko and Larry Meyer at 11 a.m. Saturday in the GlasSalon.

Toledo Museum of Art

The Fitzgerald Experience | National Museum of the Great Lakes | 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

In honor of the 44th Anniversary of the loss of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald on November 10, 1975, the National Museum of the Great Lakes is offering a weekend of special programming. The Fitzgerald Experience begins with a guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship, using the lake freighter and its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald to discuss the events of November 10, 1975, theories about the sinking and stories about the 29 crew members who were lost. This tour is approximately 75 minutes long.



Following the guided tour, the museum will show its documentary "A Good Ship and Crew Well Seasoned: The Fitzgerald and Her Legacy." This hour-long documentary explores the less documented and overlooked history of the Fitzgerald and her crew before their tragic loss - through unpublished manuscript material and photographs - while at the same time reflecting on the impact of their loss on family, friends and colleagues in the maritime community. The film takes a refreshing break from debating the possible cause of her loss in order to direct more time to those important historical questions not yet asked.



Your ticket purchase includes admission to the National Museum of the Great Lakes. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for museum members. They can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Want to be a Bodhisattva? Here's how | Buddhist Temple of Toledo | 2-5 p.m.

In this interactive workshop, zen teachers Rinsen and Do’on will share the complete code of behavior for a Bodhisattva. You will learn how to apply 10 perfect practices for transforming your life: Generosity, Moral Discipline, Patience, Joyful Effort, Concentration, Wisdom, Skillful Means, Unshakeable Vow, Spiritual Powers, Awakened Awareness.



The workshop is free and good for beginners new to Buddhism, non-Buddhists, as well as experienced practitioners. You are welcome to attend both workshops or just one. There is no registration required for the event.

Expecto Bar Crawl | Ye Olde Cock N' Bull Tavern, Toledo | 3-9 p.m.

Muggles, rejoice! You have the chance to walk (or fly) a mile in a witch's or wizard's shoes this weekend.

On Saturday, downtown Toledo will transform into a hub for Harry Potter fans 21 and older.

The Expecto Bar Crawl has been making its rounds across the country, providing Hogwarts hopefuls with everything they could possibly need to enjoy a night on the town.

Tickets online, ahead of the event, cost $25. If you wait until the day of, tickets will cost $35. Only cash is accepted if you pay for your spot at the door. But, not only does your money get you a pile of goodies, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Check-in is from 3-4 p.m. at Ye Olde Cock n Bull.

EpicEventz

SUNDAY

Zoomba at the Zoo | Toledo Zoo | 9-10 a.m.

Move and groove to traditional Latin rhythms and animal-inspired tunes for an hour of energetic exercise to benefit the zoo’s Raising Up Red Pandas campaign!



The workout will be in the Malawi Event Center and led by local Zumba instructors. Event is open to ages 10 and up, fitness attire is required and water will be provided. No experience is necessary - all ability levels welcome.



Cost to participate in Zoomba is $15/person for non zoo members, $10/person for Toledo Zoo members and includes admission to the zoo following the exercise class. Complimentary parking in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot. This event is rain or shine.



To participate, please register online, in advance at toledozoo.org/zoomba. If space permits, day of registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and accept cash or credit.

One Stop Holiday Shop | Stroh Center, Bowling Green | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flock to the Stroh Center in Bowling Green on Sunday to have all of your holiday needs met in one spot. The One Stop Holiday Shop features dozens of vendors ready to help you find the perfect gift. Current vendors include: Around the Block, Bath Fitter, Candy Impressions, Color Street Nails, Country Nook, C R Creations by Becky, Erbland Elegance, Everdry Waterproofing, Girl Scout Troop 10824, Honey Blossom Orchard, Jan L. Rife, LeafFilter North, LLC, Lizzy Lou's Pet Stuff, Lularoe, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Northwest Ohio Protections, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Premier Designs Jewelry, Quillen Bros. Inc., Real Time Pain Relief, Residential Renovations, Scentsy, Swan Soaps & Scents, Tastefully Simple, Thirty-One Gifts, Tremors to Treasures, Tupperware, Usborne Books & More.

Bowling Green State University

Authors! With Sherrod Brown | Toledo Lucas County Public Library | 2-4 p.m.

Since his election to the Senate in 2006, Sherrod Brown has sat on the Senate floor at a mahogany desk with a proud history. In "Desk 88" (released November 5, 2019), he tells the story of eight of the Senators who were there before him. Together, these eight political portraits tell a story about the triumphs and failures of the past century.

Recalling his own career, Brown dramatizes the hard work and high ideals required to renew the social contract and create a new era in which Americans of all backgrounds can know the “Dignity of Work.”

Connie Schultz - author, columnist, Pulitzer Prize winner and wife of Sherrod Brown will be the guest moderator.

Tickets are $25 and are available through Eventbrite or at any Toledo Locas County Public Library Location.

Hoops & Heroes 2019 | Toledo Central Catholic High School | 4-7 p.m.

Join this family friendly event where members of the Toledo Fire Department take on Toledo Law Enforcement in a friendly, but VERY competitive, game of basketball. The game benefits Mom's House.



Back by popular demand are the following celebrity coaches!



Todd Mitchell - former NBA

Dennis Hopson - OSU basketball legend and former NBA

Tricia Cullop -University of Toledo Women's Basketball Head Coach



New additions this year are :

Sandy Brown - Owner of Toledo Threat Women's Professional Basketball Team

Deon Thompson- Host of BCSN's "Game Day Nation" and "Game Day Tailgate"



Tickets are $10 each. Children 2 and under are admitted free.





