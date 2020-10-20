LIVE from your living room - Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts launches new streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV

TAPA's platform gives ticketholders the ability to view live Toledo Symphony and Toledo Ballet performances and other virtual content.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced Tuesday the release of its new TAPA Streaming apps for Apple TV and Roku devices. In September 2020, the organization launched its brand new, state-of-the-art streaming platform, modeled after popular products like Netflix and Hulu, giving ticketholders the ability to view performances and virtual content on their computers, phones, and tablets.

The TAPA Streaming apps on Apple TV and Roku are now available to the general public and are free to download. TAPA Streaming is currently available worldwide.

“We are extremely proud and excited to introduce our new TAPA Streaming apps for Apple TV and Roku,” says Zak Vassar, president and CEO of TAPA. “New this season, we’re able to bring the power and beauty of live art directly to our community and the rest of the world. Recorded in high-quality, HD video and sound, our streams are viewable live as the performances are happening and also available for rent after they finish. TAPA Streaming is flexible, user-friendly, and gives our patrons the opportunity to attend our performances however they feel comfortable during this COVID era.”

HOW TO WATCH

When: Watch live as the performances are happening or rent a recording after they have passed. Browse for upcoming events and events to rent here.

Cost: Performances - both live and rental recordings - start at $19.99 each.

What devices: Desktop browser (Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari), Mobile browser (iPhone or Android), Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Apple TV, and Roku.

More info: Visit toledosymphony.com/stream or toledoballet.com/stream.

“Like many organizations around the world, we’ve had to find new and innovative ways to get back to the stage,” Vassar said. “Through the generous support of the Rita Barbour Kern Foundation and additional support from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Resilience Fund, we were able to make the investment to expand our accessibility and share our love for the arts with our community and beyond.”

ABOUT THE TOLEDO ALLIANCE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Toledo Ballet and Toledo Symphony are the region’s oldest performing arts institutions. Toledo Ballet is celebrating its 81st year of dance instruction and the Toledo Symphony is marking its 77th season. The symphony employs 65 professional musicians, as well as numerous extra players annually as repertoire demands.

On January 1, 2019, the Toledo Ballet and Toledo Symphony officially merged to form the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), a new non-profit organization dedicated to providing exceptional live music and dance performances and education for the region.