Tiffin Seneca Farmers Market closes out the season on Saturday

This final market will feature Halloween festivities.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A tradition that's been gaining steam in Seneca County will hold one last event for the year this weekend.

Saturday marks the final Tiffin Seneca Farmers Market of the 2021 season.

This last market will be Halloween-themed, featuring trick or treating for children.

With 23 local vendors, the market has grown in popularity over the year as organizers believe more people are happy to have a better understanding of where their food comes from.

"'Hey, what've you got growing at home besides this? Can you bring something else in next week for me? The sweet corn is great, and everything else.' It's a great way to get the whole community to know where the food is coming from," said John Riehm, farmers market board member.

Along with the standard farmers market fare, there will also be a Halloween costume contest for kids and they can win prizes.

Saturday's market will also focus on getting children to eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.

"We need to eat healthier as a country and as a community. The more fresh fruits and vegetables that are not processed that we can put into our bodies, the healthier and more productive we're going to be," said Riehm.

The market is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.