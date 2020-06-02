TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Candle Company started as a small side project, but has grown into a full-fledged business.

Now, the shop owners are working to give back to their community.

Two years ago, former Tiffin City Councilman Brian Bilger started up Tiffin Candle Company with his wife, Chelsea. They named each candle scent after local landmarks or prominent Tiffin organizations to help spread their love for the community they live in. And, with each candle sale, they donate $1 back to the landmark, street or park associated with that candle scent.

"You know, no small town really has enough funds to really do what they want to do. So, this is a way that we've been able to see park benches be purchased and stuff through our donations, so it's been great," Brian Bilger said.

In a short time, the company has grown to celebrate historical and significant community locations in Fostoria, Findlay and Lakeside.

On the back of each candles, customers can enjoy a snippet from the local historical societies, which aims to enrich appreciation of the region even more.

"We've learned a lot about other towns other than Tiffin, where we're from. We've met quiet a few people at the stores that we sell our candles in," Chelsea Bilger said.

The Bilgers have made it important for their shop to help support other local businesses, so all of their supplies and printing are sourced locally as well.

The pair has begun to host traveling candle parties, and offer custom candles for businesses marketing or gifts.

They are trying to add one or two new communities within the next year in the hopes of continuing to spread local love for the 419 area code.

"I think it's a good time to live in a small town, and everybody has a lot of pride where they live," Brian said.

Each individual city's brand has it's own Facebook Page.

You can purchase Tiffin Candle Co. goods at Tiffin Simply Susan's, The Tiffin Ace Hardware store and Reclaim It. Fostoria Candle Co. items can be found at the Tiffin Ace Hardware location. Findlay Candle Co. products are available at Findlay Brewery Company, Flag City Clothing and Thistle Exchange. And, the Lakeside Candle Co. candles are on sale at Miss Mercedes.

